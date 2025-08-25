Orca Viral News: In France, trainers at a marine zoo are sexually stimulating a young male killer whale every month to stop him from mating with his own mother, according to a report by the BBC. The unusual practice is taking place at Marineland Antibes, a facility in southern France that shut down earlier this year. The park closed in January ahead of a new French law, which, from December, will officially ban whales from being used in marine shows. However, the two orcas, Wikie, 24, and her son Keijo, 11, are still stuck at the zoo as the French government and animal rights groups haven’t yet decided where to relocate them.

Viral Footage Sparks Debate: The news gained attention after activist group TideBreakers released aerial footage showing two trainers standing by a pool. In the clip, Keijo can be seen lying upside down in the water as one trainer holds his flipper while the other stimulates him. His mother, Wikie, was kept in an adjacent pool, watching the act.

Animal experts warn that keeping them permanently apart would harm their mental health, as orcas are highly social animals. Still, managers at Marineland defended the act, saying Keijo’s adolescence had brought stronger sexual urges. ALSO READ: UP Man Jumps Out Of Moving SUV And Climbs Onto Bonnet To Make Reel; Police Impose Rs 30,500 Fine And Seize Car According to them, “In order to avoid inbreeding with his mother, but also to prevent them from fighting and injuring each other, Marineland decided to sexually stimulate Keijo [to relieve him of his] tensions.” They further claimed that the method, “although spectacular, is natural and totally painless for the animals.”

Questions Over Animal Welfare: The French ecology ministry confirmed Marineland had informed them about the process, saying it happens once a month under veterinary supervision. But experts remain divided. Valerie Greene, a former SeaWorld Orlando trainer now with TideBreakers, called the practice unusual. She told BBC, “As a former killer whale trainer, I’ve never seen this behaviour performed for anything other than attempting semen collection for use in artificial insemination.”