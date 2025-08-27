Delhi Metro Station Viral Video : A disturbing scene from Delhi’s Karol Bagh metro station is grabbing attention online. A viral video shows men in khaki uniforms, said to be CISF personnel, thrashing a young man right on the platform. As per reports, the youth was drunk and kept hurling abuses at the CISF staff on duty. At first, the officers ignored him, but when he refused to stop, they finally lost patience and hit back. In the clip, the personnel can even be seen pushing the man out of the train while it stood at the station.

The video was apparently shot by a bystander, who is also heard abusing the youth and urging the CISF men to take him away. However, the video leaves many questions unanswered, who the youth really was, and whether he was eventually detained or simply let off after the incident.

What remains clear is that the shocking visuals have sparked debate, with many on social media reacting strongly to the way the situation was handled inside one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations.

Watch The Viral Video:

Kalesh Inside Delhi Metro b/w a Drunk guy and CISF officers over that drunk guy abused one of CISF officer:

pic.twitter.com/V2p0o5dU6X — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 26, 2025

The video shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by the handle 'gharkekalesh' was captioned, "Kalesh Inside Delhi Metro b/w a Drunk guy and CISF officers over that the drunk guy abused one of the CISF officers." The post shared yesterday garnered 470k views from people online. While many users chastised the drunk man, others applauded Delhi CISF's action.

One user wrote, "Total chaos in Delhi Metro. A drunk man abused a CISF officer and got into a heated clash with security personnel. CISF’s swift action shows zero tolerance for misconduct — respect those who keep us safe." "A drunk guy thinks he runs the show, but CISF officers aren’t here for his nonsense. Respect to the force for keeping calm and handling the chaos like pros," a second user wrote.