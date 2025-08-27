UP Monkey Viral Video : Visitors at a tehsil office in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya were left shocked on Tuesday when an unusual scene unfolded, currency notes worth thousands suddenly started flying down from a tree. What looked like a “money rain” was actually the mischief of a monkey that had snatched away a bag with Rs 80,000. The incident took place in Bidhuna tehsil, where a private teacher, Rohitash Chandra from Dodapur village, had come along with his lawyer for a registration-related work. He had parked his bike outside with the money safely kept in the diggy. But while he was busy with paperwork, a monkey pulled out the bag and ran up a tree.

Once on the tree, the monkey unzipped the bag, expecting food inside. Finding only bundles of currency notes, it began tossing them down one after another. Soon, Rs 500 notes were seen flying in the air and people gathered below hurried to pick them up. The entire drama was captured on camera and the video is now going viral on social media.

In the rush and confusion, Rohitash tried to save money. With the help of people present there, he managed to recover about Rs 52,000. The rest, nearly Rs 28,000, either got damaged or disappeared with the crowd.

Locals say this isn’t the first time such monkey trouble has hit the area. For a long time, monkeys have been snatching bags, tearing papers and even destroying important documents, causing regular problems for people visiting the tehsil office.

Watch The Viral Video:

In UP, a monkey grabbed ₹80K cash from a person & showered the notes from a tree.



While the person was busy in some paperwork, the monkey pulled the bag & climbed the tree.



The person recovered only ₹52K. The remaining ₹28K was either snatched by people or torn by monkeys. pic.twitter.com/edUatgXCLx — Gems Of India (@GemsOfIndia_X) August 26, 2025

The video received many comments from people. One user wrote, "Millionaire monkey!." "Money heist 1st draft," a second user wrote. "Monkey stealing money to watch Adipurush and make it a big hit," wrote a third user. "He's collecting it for the Ram mandir," added a fourth user.