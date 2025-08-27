- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Tennessee Professor Viral Video: What happens when classroom stress meets pop culture drama? A viral video is giving the internet the answer. A clip from Tennessee shows a professor telling his students that their biochem midterm is cancelled because he just heard Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. In the viral video, Associate Professor Matthew Pittman playfully says, “We have a biochem midterm today, but Taylor and Travis just got engaged. Due to this information, I can’t focus, you all can’t focus, class is cancelled, get out of here.” The moment sparks cheers and laughter as students rush out of the room, celebrating the announcement.
Social media went into a frenzy after the clip surfaced. However, it turns out the whole thing was just a fun skit. The Tombras School of AD & PR in Knoxville later shared that the video was part of Professor Pittman’s creative way to bring pop culture into learning. While breaking down the Swift-Kelce buzz from an advertising and PR perspective, he ended with the humorous classroom sketch that went viral.
Watch The Viral Video:
The video shared on Instagram by 'muchofficial' received many comments from social media users. One user wrote, "I am a prof and I would have done this if I had class." "This is why the American Education system is struggling now but to be fair, I’d probably do the same thing," a second user wrote.
"Ok, yay, no midterm. Midterms s**k! But this is also ridiculous. Why is everyone so obsessed with this news?" wrote a third user. "Me if I was a prof for sure," added another user. With a mix of humour, trending news, and smart teaching, the professor showed how even a celebrity engagement rumour can turn into a lesson and a viral moment.