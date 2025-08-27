18-Month-Old Baby Viral Video: It’s not every day that you see a toddler surprising the world with his knowledge, but an 18-month-old baby boy has done just that. A viral video of the little one confidently naming the capitals of different countries has left social media in complete awe. The clip, shared on Instagram by Neha Lad Kundar, captures the proud moment. Along with the video, she wrote, “Teaching country capitals isn’t like teaching colours or animals – there is nothing to see or point at. But at 18 months, he’s soaking it all in. My little explorer in the making.”

In the video, the baby can be seen sitting comfortably on his father’s lap as his dad says, “Let's see how many countries an 18-month-old baby boy is able to say.” One by one, he asks the child about the capitals of different countries and the toddler answers each without hesitation.

From “India – New Delhi” to “Pakistan – Islamabad,” “Nepal – Kathmandu,” “China – Beijing,” “Saudi Arabia – Riyadh,” “Japan – Tokyo,” and “Thailand – Bangkok,” the little genius nails every single one. A text overlay in the video also reads, “Let's see how many country capitals our 18-month baby can tell.”

The video shared two days ago pulled 963k views from social media users. One user wrote, "That's impressive!! I hope you never pressure him for anything in his life!! Be grateful for whatever path he chooses." "Cutest Islamabad pronunciation ever," a second user wrote. "He was distracted, yet smartypants did a great job," wrote a third user. "It's amazing that the boy is telling, even my kid started telling at 2 yrs but u ask after 7 yrs that is reality, kids will learn anything we teach, reality comes after 7 yrs, its good with this focus will increase, idea of doing this is kid focus will increase and will able to speak," added a fourth user," added a fourth user.