American Uncle Viral Video : The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi is spreading joy not just in India but around the globe. From colourful pandals to traditional delicacies, the celebrations are winning hearts everywhere and now, a sweet little video from abroad has gone viral. In the viral video, an American man is seen trying Ukadiche Modak, Lord Ganesha’s most-loved sweet, for the very first time. Holding a plate full of the traditional Maharashtrian delicacy, he takes a bite and instantly lights up with joy, exclaiming, “Oh my god, these are amazing.” His expression says it all; he’s completely won over by the taste.

With the caption, "Ganpati BappaMorya," and an on-screen message that read, "American trying UkadicheModak for the first time," user Disha Pansuriya shared the video on Instagram. Since then, the wholesome video has been melting hearts online, with many netizens dropping comments about how special the sweet is during the Ganesh festival.

As Ganpati celebrations continue for 11 days across India and beyond, this simple video is a reminder of how food connects people across cultures.

Watch The Viral Video:

The post shared two days ago garnered 563k views from people online. Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Girl, I had come across your reel exactly last year on Ganpati and now again after the whole complete year you are back on my feed. You are doing a great job spreading our Maharashtrian culture and traditions in the USA. Ganpati bappa morya." "Looks like he is blessed by Ganesh ji....and got to know how to enjoy treats," a second user wrote.

