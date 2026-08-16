A 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker was allegedly stabbed to death while on duty in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Sunday morning. The incident was captured on CCTV, with the accused reportedly fleeing the spot after the attack. The deceased, Anil Kumar, a resident of Khoda Colony, worked as a sanitation worker with the MCD. According to preliminary information, Anil was carrying out his duties when he was allegedly attacked with a knife. He suffered multiple stab wounds and died in the incident.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and began examining CCTV footage and other evidence to trace the accused. The motive behind the murder is yet to be established. ALSO READ: Watch: Video Shows Noida District Hospital Guard Filling Syringes In Front Of Nurse; Both Suspended Family Learns Of Murder After Reaching Spot Anil's sister Sunita said the family was initially told that he had met with an accident. However, when they reached the location, they discovered that he had been stabbed to death. #WATCH | Delhi: On the stabbing of MCD sanitation worker Anil Kumar in Kalyanpuri, his sister Sunita says, "I just received a call saying he had met with an accident and I should come here. I came here only to find out that he has been killed, murdered with a knife. He had simply… pic.twitter.com/P6Hnw2bUeT — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026 "I just received a call saying he had met with an accident and I should come here. I came here only to find out that he has been killed, murdered with a knife," ANI quoted Anil's sister Sunita. Sunita said Anil had gone to work as usual and was performing his duty when he was attacked.

"He had simply gone to work; he was on duty. Someone came up from behind and killed him. I just want justice. He was just twenty-seven years. He worked for the MCD," Sunita said. The family has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and strict punishment. Following the incident, Anil's family members and residents staged a protest at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, demanding justice and swift police action. Delhi: A sanitation worker, identified as Anil, a resident of Khoda Colony, was stabbed to death in the Kalyanpuri area of East Delhi. Following the incident, his family members and locals sat in protest at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital pic.twitter.com/HSVmND4fkF — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2026 BJP, AAP Leaders Condemn Killing The murder has also drawn political reactions, with leaders from both the BJP and AAP condemning the incident and raising concerns over the safety of sanitation workers in Delhi. BJP MLA Ravi Kant Ujjainwala highlighted the role of sanitation workers who work during the early hours to keep the city clean.

"Look, this is a very sad incident. A sanitationworker, a brother who, when the entire Delhi is asleep, works to wake the city up. These people truly work with a spirit of service. Wherever there is a heap of garbage, they clean it. But the person who committed this kind of brutality and cruelty has been identified. After being identified, we will take the strictest possible action against him. The police administration immediately took charge of the situation,” IANS quoted Ravi Kant Ujjainwala.

Delhi: On a sanitation worker was stabbed to death, BJP MLA from Trilokpuri constituency, Ravikant Ujjainwal says, "Look, this is a very sad incident. A sanitation worker, a brother who, when the entire Delhi is asleep, works to wake the city up. These people truly work with a… pic.twitter.com/aJqSbdxgjy — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2026 AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also condemned the murder and questioned the safety of working-class citizens. Kumar said, "Does a poor man's life hold no value in this world? Would you murder a poor sanitation worker who is simply doing his job of cleaning?" He alleged that criminals were becoming increasingly emboldened in Delhi and referred to the capital as the "crime capital", while specifically raising concerns over incidents in Kalyanpuri. "In Kalyanpuri, in particular, murders are taking place here. What is the BJP government doing?"

Kuldeep Kumar demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for Anil's family. ALSO READ: Bengal Stunned By Another Political Killing: Congress Leader And Son Brutally Killed In Nadia; TMC Link Surfaces CCTV Footage Under Scanner Police are questioning residents and witnesses while examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused. Investigators are also probing the motive behind the killing and checking whether anyone else was involved. The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of sanitation workers, many of whom work during the early morning hours while carrying out their duties across the capital.