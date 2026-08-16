A horrific incident shook West Bengal's Nadia district on Independence Day night after senior Congress leader Anisur Rahman and his 24-year-old son, Abu Sufian, were allegedly killed by unidentified assailants near the Bethuadahari railway crossing under the Nakkashipada police station area.

According to reports, the attackers first surrounded their four-wheeler and opened fire. They then intercepted the vehicle and attacked the father and son with sharp weapons. Both succumbed to excessive bleeding at the spot.

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The incident has triggered tension in the area, with the Nakkashipada police launching an investigation into the killings.

Congress Alleges TMC Link

Congress leaders and workers have alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of jailed Trinamool Congress leader Jubbar Sheikh, claiming that the motive was to gain control over the area. The allegation has not yet been independently established.