Jagran State Bureau, Kolkata | West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities in the last rites of a female trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024.

Ghosh, the former MLA of Panihati, was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and forcing someone to carry out an act against their will.

The arrest was made after the victim doctor's father lodged a fresh complaint at the Khardaha police station on Monday, alleging that Ghosh was among the three who had forced the "hurried cremation" of his daughter's body.

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Attending a memorial programme for the victim doctor in Panihati on Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had directed the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to launch a fresh probe into the alleged hasty cremation.

He was arrested from Sambalpur, Odisha. Panihati Municipality councillor Somnath Dey and Sanjib Mukherjee, neighbours of the victim's family, have also been named in the case.

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Bengal Police Questions The Funeral Process

According to police, the victim's body was taken to a crematorium in Panihati and cremated before two other bodies in the queue. The police investigation also revealed that the funeral consent documents were signed by neighbours, rather than parents or other family members. Questions have also been raised about the waiver of funeral fees.