A viral video featured a security guard filling syringes for patients in front of nurses at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, raising questions of negligence on social media. As the incident came to light, both the nurse and the security guard were suspended with immediate effect.

जिला अस्पताल का हाल बेहाल



नोएडा जिला अस्पताल सैक्टर 39 में तैनात सिक्योरिटी गार्ड बन रहा है डॉक्टर,



फ्लोर नर्स स्टाफ कहा है अगर गलत इंजेक्शन किसी मरीज को लग जाता है तो इस लापरवाही का जिम्मेदार कौन।



वीडियो हुआ सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल,



वरिष्ठ अधिकारी संज्ञान लेकर कारवाही करे pic.twitter.com/pvIy7FtUWR — ragini (@Raginiyadav5438) August 16, 2026 What’s the case? On August 14th, staff nurse Richa Kumari was on duty in the hospital's medical ward, and guard Sunil was on duty for security. It is alleged that the staff handed Guard Sunil a few empty syringes and asked him to fill them with medicines within five minutes. ALSO READ: Noida: Surgical Cloth Found Inside Woman’s Abdomen 15 Months After C-Section Delivery, FIR Filed Against Doctors

Following this, Sunil sat down at the counter on the floor and began filling syringes with multiple doses of medication, raising serious questions of negligence. Doctors and nurses are trained to fill syringes in accordance with the needed procedure. Whereas a security guard does not have prior experience of handling such situations. The video quickly invited criticisms on social media.

The staff nurse has been accused of failing to perform as per the guidelines. The video has been tagged to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak, the Union Health Ministry, the District Magistrate, the Chief Minister's Office, and the Director General of the Health Department.

ALSO READ: Noida's Mark Hospital Loses Registration After Two Oxygen Line Explosions Two Suspended Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Ashok Kumar Jha has taken the video of the incident seriously and has suspended staff nurse Richa Kumari and security guard Sunil Kumar with immediate effect. The accused guard was posted at the district hospital through New Panther Services Private Limited, an agency based in Aligarh. The CMS has suspended the accused guard and issued a notice to the outsourced agency.