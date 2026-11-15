The prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Mumbai and its adjoining areas have risen by Rs 1.50 per kg from Sunday. With this hike, CNG now costs Rs 91.50 per kg. Significantly, prices have increased by a cumulative Rs 5.50 per kg over the past two-and-a-half months, adding to the financial burden on auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers as well as private vehicle owners.

CNG prices increased for the eighth time in 2026 Mumbai has witnessed a price hike in CNG for the eighth time this year. The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) implemented the revised rates from midnight on November 14. Previously, the company had increased CNG prices by Rs 1 per kg on November 1. In January this year, CNG was priced at Rs 80.50 per kg in Mumbai. It now costs Rs 91.50 per kg, marking an increase of Rs 11 since the beginning of the year. This represents a rise of nearly 14 per cent.

In February, MGL raised CNG prices by 50 paise per kg and by Rs 1 per kg in April. This was followed by two price hikes of Rs 2 per kg each. One was in May and another Rs 2 per kg rise was in September. Prices were subsequently raised by Rs 1 per kg in October and again on November 1. With the latest increase of Rs 1.50 per kg on November 15, CNG prices have reached their highest level this year.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CNG Price Hike: Fuel Rates Raised Close To Rs 100 Per Kg In Nashik, Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad; PNG Gets Costlier Too Why is the CNG prices rising? According to MGL, the price hike has occurred due to a decline in the availability of domestic natural gas and a rise in procurement costs. The company has had to rely highly on imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to meet its requirements. Additionally, ongoing tensions in the Middle East have pushed up the cost of procuring gas in international markets.MGL said the price revision would help recover part of the increased costs and ensure an uninterrupted supply of CNG.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Bayon CNG To Debut In January 2027: Check Expected Powertrain And Specs The recent price hike is expected to affect around 12.93 lakh CNG-powered vehicles operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These include auto-rickshaws, taxis, private cars and public transport vehicles. The increase will raise daily operating expenses for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. It could also eventually have an impact on passenger fares.