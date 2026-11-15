An online affair, a marriage proposal, and cross-country tickets to marry the love of life. All ended up in two days, when the partner came to know about the woman’s age. A 61-year-old Canadian woman travelled to India to meet a man she met through a dating app. The Rajasthan man, however, denied marrying her after he knew about her age. Disagreements soon escalated, and the matter reached the Canadian embassy and police.

What’s the story? The story started a year ago, when the two met through a dating application. The daily conversations soon turned into romantic exchanges, and the two decided to marry each other. The Canadian woman travelled to India on a tourist visa, landing in Delhi on November 11.

The man, identified as Nitin, a resident of Haryana’s Panipat, went to receive her at the airport. He took her to a flat belonging to his maternal uncle and aunt at BB Builders Society in Neemrana, in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district. The two stayed there for around two days.

The meeting soon turned bitter when Nitin learnt about the woman’s age. He refused to marry her, leading to an argument between the two. ALSO READ: Singapore's Initiative To Deal With Low Birth Rates, Launches Dating App 'FirstDate' For Public Servants How did the argument reach the police? The arguments turned worse, and the Canadian woman contacted the Canadian Embassy on November 13 and informed it about the dispute. The embassy alerted local police, who reached BB Builders Society around 4 am on November 14.

Following this, the cops brought both the duo to the police station for further enquiry. Nitin was taken into custody on charges of disturbing public peace and was subsequently released on bail.The Canadian woman was shifted to a centre in Kotputli and is now being kept at a detention facility.

Cops coordinate with Canadian embassy for woman’s return Police said Nitin works as a teacher at a private school in Panipat. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and coordinating with the Canadian Embassy and other concerned officials. ALSO READ: Gujarat Man Dies Inside Hotel's Toilet After Checking-In With Partner Found Through Gay Dating App Arrangements are also being made to facilitate the woman's safe return to Canada.