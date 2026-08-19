A shocking case has come to light from Gujarat’s Vadodara district, where a 29-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room at 'Hotel Vintage Inn'. Preliminary police investigations suggest that the deceased and another young man had connected with each other through a gay dating application and WhatsApp.

Man Found Dead In Hotel Authorities have taken custody of the body and sent it to Sayaji Hospital for a post-mortem examination. According to Jagran.com report, the deceased, identified as Ghulam Mustafa Khurshid Ahmed Nayyar, a resident of the Panigate area in Vadodara, and another young man from Bhayli village had arrived at a hotel in Dandia Bazar last night. After checking in, they were initially allotted room number 304. However, they were shifted to room number 302 following a sudden power outage around 3:00 am.

Death Caused By Fall In Toilet It is reported that Mustafa died after collapsing inside the hotel room's toilet. Police suspect that the deceased was under the influence of an intoxicating substance, which caused him to lose his balance and fall. The information regarding his death was immediately conveyed to the hotel management and local authorities by his friend, who was staying in the same room with him.

ALSO READ: ‘Testicles For Rs 1 Crore’: 20-Year-Old Watches Reel, Kills Teen To Sell His Body Parts, Finds No Buyer In Bhopal Raopura Police Initiate Investigation Upon receiving the information, ACP AP Rathwa and a team from the Raopura Police immediately arrived at the scene. Preliminary police investigations revealed that both young men were gay and had been connected via social media for some time. Meanwhile, police have detained the deceased's friend and are questioning him. For now, the police have registered a case of accidental death. Earlier, a large crowd gathered outside the hotel as the news spread. Further investigations into the matter are underway.