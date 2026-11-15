Rajasthan Railway Track Blast: The probe into the November 3 railway track blast in Rajasthan has pointed to possible links with a Pakistan-based ISI handler known as Shah. Police believe he recruited Mahakdeep Kaur for the job, and that she later brought Devinder Singh, a resident of Chaur Kalan village, into the alleged plan.

Police suspect the pair were promised Rs 1 lakh to travel to Rajasthan, coordinate with Shah and plant an improvised explosive device (IED) on a railway track. Both were arrested from the Kalanaur area of Gurdaspur district, where police reportedly recovered two pistols from them. Even so, the police are still trying to understand how Mahakdeep entered the alleged cross-border network and what prompted Devinder to join her. Their relationship, which reportedly started around three months before the arrest, has become a key focus of the investigation.

Devinder's Relationship With Mahakdeep Under Scanner According to Devinder’s family, he met Mahakdeep roughly three months before they were arrested, and the two quickly came into a relationship, reported NDTV. His mother, Baljit Kaur, and aunt, Sukhwinder Kaur, have alleged that Mahakdeep promised him marriage and later pulled him into criminal activity. Police suspect Mahakdeep served as the link between Shah and Devinder. He is believed to have accompanied her on the trips to Rajasthan and helped carry out the assignment. Investigators are still working out the exact roles each of them played, including who handled the explosives and who planted the IED.

ALSO READ: Three Visits To Site, Recce, Pakistani Handler: Key Details In Sri Ganganagar Railway Track Blast Case As Two Arrested Family Connections May Have Led Mahakdeep To Handler Police are also looking into Mahakdeep’s family and matrimonial ties to understand how she first came into contact with the alleged network. Her former husband, Karan Deep Singh, and her cousin were reportedly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and are said to have received drug consignments through cross-border channels.

Investigators believe these connections may have brought Mahakdeep into contact with Shah. After that, she is thought to have started communicating with him directly in return for money. Her former husband was arrested in a drug case about a year ago, in which narcotics and weapons were reportedly recovered. Her brother is also in jail in connection with a separate drug case. Police are now examining whether the same network was involved in moving illegal arms and explosives as well.

ALSO READ: Railway Track Explosion In Rajasthan: Close Call As Blast Hits Shortly After Train Passes, ATS Launches Probe Three Rajasthan Trips Before Blast The accused made three trips to Rajasthan before the November 3 explosion, and investigators are studying each visit closely. October 3-4: Mahakdeep and Devinder allegedly went to the Sriganganagar area, where Shah is suspected of supplying them with explosives. They reportedly planted a device near a railway track, but it failed to go off. October 12: The pair returned to Rajasthan. Police are examining their movements and communications with Shah during this visit. After October 30: They allegedly travelled to Rajasthan once more and stayed at the same hotel. Investigators suspect they obtained a motorcycle from the hotel owner before planting the IED that eventually detonated. Police are now trying to trace the source of the explosives, determine the full extent of Shah’s involvement, and find out whether other members of the alleged cross-border network helped plan or carry out the blast.