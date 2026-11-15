Jagran Correspondent, Fazilka | Five people were killed, and at least 11 were injured in a road accident that occurred on Sunday evening near Theh Kalandar village in Fazilka, Punjab. The incident took place when an SUV and a pickup van collided head-on. The dead include three children and two other people.

Two Injured Are Critical All 16 occupants were travelling in the SUV when the vehicle was involved in an accident. The injured were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Fazilka, where they were provided medical treatment. Two of the injured were referred to another hospital due to their critical condition.

ALSO READ: Punjab Road Accident: 4 Killed, 18 Injured As Two Pilgrimage Buses Collide On Highway In Tarn Taran The impact of the collision was severe; cries for help could be heard at the accident site. Local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicle. Ambulances arrived at the scene, and the injured were taken to the hospital. Dr Eric of the government hospital confirmed that five people have died in the accident.

The people in the SUV were residents of the village of Tiwana Kalan and had come to attend a wedding ceremony at a relative's house in the village of Karni Kheda. After the wedding ceremony, they were returning to their village when the accident occurred near the village of Theh Kalandar.

ALSO READ: Punjab: Three Arrested In Rupnagar After Video Shows Youths Consuming Drugs In Public Toilet Upon receiving information about the accident, Fazilka MLA Narendra Pal Singh and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy also reached the spot. The deceased have been identified as Deso Bai, Sachin, Jaun, Manpreet and Gurleen Kaur. Five killed, Over 15 injured As Two 'Tirath Yatra' Buses Collide In Tarn Taran The road accident occurred a day after five people, including four pilgrims, were killed and more than 15 others injured after two Punjab government-run pilgrimage buses collided head-on on National Highway-54 near Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran district.

The buses were carrying pilgrims under the state government's 'Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme', with 37 people travelling in them. Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Nirmal Ossephchan said four people died on the spot, while one of the six passengers referred to Amritsar succumbed to injuries later. Five seriously injured passengers were undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Medical College and Hospital in Amritsar, while the remaining injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran. (With Jagran.com/PTI Inputs)