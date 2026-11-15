An 80-year-old man in UP's Baghpat district held an unusual ceremony on Sunday by performing his own 'Tehrvi', a Hindu ritual traditionally observed on the 13th day after a person's death. Baljor Singh held the ceremony in Johri village of Baraut tehsil, completing the rites while he was still alive, as reported by NDTV.

The ritual usually involves a havan followed by a community feast, with the deceased's son traditionally taking responsibility for the arrangements. Singh, who has no son, decided to perform the ceremony himself so that his daughter would not have to take on these responsibilities after his death.

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“The thought occurred to me that since I have no son, I should ensure my daughter isn't burdened with these responsibilities. I am performing this task while I am still alive,” Singh explained.

Around 900 People Attended Event

Around 900 people attended the feast after the havan. During the ceremony, Singh also placed a turban on his 10-year-old grandson Mukul, symbolically handing him the responsibility of carrying the family forward.

"My family is here, and people from the village have also arrived. I have one daughter who has three children, two boys and one girl. I own two 'bighas' of land, which I have already given to my grandson," Singh said after the ceremony.