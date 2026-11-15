Jagran Correspondent Delhi | Police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly killing a woman in the changing room of a showroom in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the accused assaulting the victim and dragging her by holding her hair towards the changing room.

Footage Reveals Last Moment Police also retrieved CCTV footage that caught the victim's desperate last struggles and pleadings with her alleged killer. The accused is being questioned to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder, including a suspected fallout after a romantic relationship, the officer said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Woman Killed In Moti Nagar Trial Room; Cops Suspect Unrequited Love The CCTV footage purportedly showed Suraj repeatedly assaulting a woman inside the showroom as she tried to escape, screaming. At one point, she sits down and tries to protect herself from the blows, which the accused kept raining down on her, the video shows. The man then drags her by her hair to the trial room, where he allegedly slices her throat.

According to the police, the accused was trying to flee Delhi, but was apprehended in time through technical and manual surveillance. ALSO READ: Delhi Double Murder: 27-Year-Old Shot Dead, Accused Killed By Victim's Brother In Bawana Village On Saturday, the 18-year-old Shabnam, who was working in a clothing showroom, was murdered by slitting her throat. The accused, identified as Suraj, entered the showroom, took her to the changing room, and attacked her neck with a sharp weapon. He fled the scene after the incident.

Shabnam And Suraj Were In A Relationship Shabnam worked at the showroom near the Moti Nagar Metro Station. Her body was found inside the trial room by the staff the same evening. According to the preliminary investigation, Shabnam and Suraj were on friendly terms, but their relationship had reportedly soured over the past few months. The police are also looking into allegations by the victim's family that the accused had assaulted her earlier.

(With Inputs From Gautam Kumar Mishra/PTI)