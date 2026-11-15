Delhi Double Murder Case: A double murder was reported in Pooth Khurd village under Delhi's Bawana police station limits in the wee hours of Sunday, prompting police to launch a probe. Police said one of the accused, Naresh, has been arrested.

Delhi Police have apprehended Naresh, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident, officials said. What Happened In Pooth Khurd village A quarrel broke out between Sonu alias Pradeep and Sachin around midnight. Following the altercation, Sonu shot 27-year-old Sachin dead. Later, Sachin's brother, Naresh, fatally retaliated against Sonu. ALSO READ: Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Woman Killed In Moti Nagar Trial Room; Cops Suspect Unrequited Love "On 15.11.2026 around midnight, information was received at PS Bawana regarding a gunshot injury to a person. On reaching MV Hospital, one person was found brought dead with a gunshot injury to the chest. He was identified as Sachin, aged 27 years, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi," police said in a statement.

After checking CCTV footage, police found that Sonu had shot Sachin dead after a quarrel and thereafter, Naresh, brother of the deceased Sachin, caught hold of Sonu and killed him. During inspection of the crime scene, a cowshed owned by the family of the deceased, blood stains and 3 empty rounds were found, it added. ALSO READ: Online Gaming Partner Who Killed Kolkata Yoga Instructor After Meeting On PUBG Arrested In Delhi On further inspection, one more dead body was found in the adjoining gully (lane), about 100 metres away, the official said, adding that the second deceased has been identified as Sonu, a resident of village Pooth Khurd. Woman Murdered In Changing Room Of Showroom In Moti Nagar In another shocking incident, a young woman was killed inside the changing room of a clothing showroom in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Shabnam, had earlier worked for her before joining a shop located opposite her workplace.

An eyewitness, recounting the sequence of events, said she had last seen Shabnam around 6:.45 pm on Saturday, sitting inside the shop and using her phone. At around 7.30 pm, Shabnam’s employer contacted her and informed her that a man had allegedly assaulted the woman and that she was missing from the shop. Police arrested the accused in connection with the murder of the woman.

Additional DCP (West) Saurabh Chandra said, "CCTV cameras installed inside the garment store as well as in the surrounding area were examined, after which the accused was identified. Following his identification, multiple police teams were formed under the leadership of the SHO along with the ACP Operations team, and an intensive operation was conducted throughout the night. We apprehended the accused. With this, the murder case has been cracked." (With Agencies Inputs)