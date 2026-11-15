The Congress has appointed BM Sandeep as its new Telangana in-charge, giving him charge of the party’s organisation and political affairs in the state. The announcement was made on Saturday, while Rahul Gandhi was in Hyderabad. Sandeep takes over from Meenakshi Natarajan, whose tenure has ended with immediate effect.

This is the fourth time the Congress has changed its Telangana in-charge since January 2023. The frequent reshuffles have raised questions about how well the party is managing coordination between its state unit, the government and the central leadership. Four Changes in Telangana Since 2023 Firstly, Manikrao Thakare replaced Manickam Tagore in January 2023. Under Thakare’s watch, the Congress won the Telangana Assembly elections, clearing the way for Revanth Reddy to become chief minister. Thakare was later replaced by Deepa Dasmunsi in December 2023, who in turn was succeeded by Natarajan in February 2025.

ALSO READ: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of 'Treason' After Italian Politician Chants 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' At Congress Event Sandeep now steps into the role in a state where the Congress has been in power since December 2023. His appointment comes at an important time, with the next Assembly elections due in 2028. Natarajan's Tenure Marked By Differences With State Leadership Natarajan’s stint as Telangana in-charge saw differences crop up over several political and organisational decisions. Although she was seen as close to Rahul Gandhi, her approach reportedly did not always align with that of Revanth Reddy’s government.

One major flashpoint was the Hyderabad University's Kancha Gachibowli land dispute. Students had protested against the state government’s plan to develop around 400 acres near the campus. Natarajan is said to have backed the students’ concerns, putting her at odds with the government’s stand. The Supreme Court later stopped activities on the disputed land, allowing only steps needed to protect trees.

Differences also arose over appointments to district-level party posts and the entry of leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) into the Congress. While the chief minister’s camp reportedly favoured bringing in influential BRS leaders, Natarajan preferred giving more weight to long-time Congress workers.

Rajya Sabha Nomination Row Added to TroublesNatarajan also ran into controversy after her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh was rejected in June 2026. The decision followed allegations that she had not disclosed a pending court matter in Telangana in her election affidavit. Reports of an internal leak from Hyderabad also surfaced, and the episode is said to have cost the Congress a Rajya Sabha seat.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Akhilesh's Remark On Congress Seeking 181 Seats Draws Party's Response; How Seat-Sharing Talks Are Progressing Who Is BM Sandeep? BM Sandeep has served as a Congress secretary for eight years and earlier handled party responsibilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat. His reported closeness to Rahul Gandhi is also seen as a key reason for his appointment. By picking a relatively low-profile organisational hand for Telangana, the Congress high command appears to be focusing on party management in a state where it already holds power.

Challenges For Telangana's New Chief Sandeep will have to balance various interests within the state unit and keep the party organization and government on the same page. Managing Revanth Reddy’s leadership team, meeting the expectations of senior Congress leaders and ensuring the central leadership stays aligned will be among his main tasks. With the 2028 Assembly elections drawing closer, his ability to handle internal differences and strengthen the party’s organisational structure will be watched closely.