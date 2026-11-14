Wayanad News: Two Muslim siblings' act in Kerala's Wayanad highlights the state's communal harmony after they performed the last rites of an 85-year-old Hindu woman, transcending religious boundaries. Razak and Sulaiman stepped forward to perform the funeral rituals in accordance with Hindu customs when Kalyani Amma (Kalyanikutty Amma) died. Their heartening move drew Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's praise.

The duo performed the last rites of the elderly woman they had cared for and loved as their mother for nearly five decades in this hill district of Kerala. Kalyani Amma, who had no children or other relatives, passed away at Chithragiri in Muppainad panchayat, family.

The Real Kerala Story ❤️ 85-year-old Kalyani Amma had no children or close relatives, but her Muslim neighbours, Rasaq and Sulaiman, were always there for her. They cared for her like their own mother and honoured her last wish by performing her final rites. A bond beyond religion, built on love and affection. This is the Kerala we should celebrate. This is the India we must protect. Humanity above everything! ❤️🙏 — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) November 11, 2026 Brothers Fulfil Amma's Wish The two siblings had been her neighbours for decades, looking after her, taking care of her daily needs, arranging medicines and accompanying her to hospitals whenever necessary. Kalyani Amma had expressed her wish that Razak and Sulaiman, whom she considered her own sons, should perform her last rites after her death, they said. Respecting her wish, the siblings lit her funeral pyre and performed all the final rites according to Hindu traditions at a local Hindu crematorium. ALSO READ: Kerala: 19-Year-Old Woman Seeks Friends' Help To Get Rid Of Boyfriend, 5 Arrested After Midnight Attack

Priyanka Gandhi Speaks To Razak, Praises Human Act The Wayanad MP praised a Muslim family for taking care of the elderly woman and performing her last rites according to Hindu customs after her death at Muppainad. Her office on Saturday said Kalyanikutty Amma died in Chithragiri, Muppainad, on November 10. She had no children or close relatives and was looked after by her neighbours, her brothers Razak and Sulaiman, who cared for her during her final years.

ALSO READ: From Small Kerala Shop To Global Titan: Joyalukkas Opens Middle East’s Biggest Showroom ‘Jewel Of Joy’ In Dubai A statement issued by Vadra's office said she spoke to Razak over the phone and appreciated the family's gesture, describing it as a story of brotherhood, communal harmony and humanity that the country needed to hear. In the statement, she said Razak and his family had cared for Kalyanikutty Amma with affection and had fulfilled their responsibilities as if she were their own child. Priyanka said such brotherhood beyond religious boundaries was what people aspired for.

The love shown by Razak and his family, transcending all barriers, was a matter of pride for her and an example for the country, she added. (With PTI Inputs)