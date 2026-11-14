The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against a man, Manish Kumar, also known as Manish Kumar Gupta, for allegedly posing as a senior official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The central probe agency booked Manish after the PMO filed an FIR.

What PMO Said In Complaint Confirming the incident, the PMO asserted that no officer with the name Manish Kumar has ever served as joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office or in any official capacity to date. The PMO, in the complaint, said the accused misused the supposed position to exert influence over a noted CCTV company.

ALSO READ: Man Caught With Fake ID, Gun At PM Modi's Event Venue Claims He Was Duped With PMO Job Offer What Is The Allegation? According to the FIR, Manish pressured a CCTV company into providing equipment and services at heavily discounted rates. Officials on Saturday said that, based on a complaint, the CBI filed an FIR against Manish, who posed as a joint secretary in the PMO.

The FIR alleged that Manish approached Aditya Khemka, managing director of CP Plus, through WhatsApp, identifying himself as the joint secretary (administration) in the PMO. The accused allegedly directed the company to arrange and install indoor and outdoor CCTV surveillance equipment at his parents' residence in Ghaziabad's Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram. ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Rejects Breach In PM Modi's Security; 3 Arrested With Gun Not Linked To PM’s Event Providing the address and contact details of his brother, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Manish asked them to install CCTV cameras as soon as possible. When company officials sought clarification, he threatened "dire" consequences if the CCTV installation was not completed immediately, free of cost or at rock-bottom rates.

According to the FIR, Manish cited mandatory "protocol" for his IAS officer brother, Mukesh. "Due to intimidation and fear of official reprisal, CP Plus personnel and their CRM section directed the concerned vendor Shri Anupam Kumar Gupta (M/s Secqua Technology) to prioritise the site survey and offer heavily discounted estimates," the FIR alleged.

When the vendor expressed inability to reduce costs further, Manish threatened to escalate the matter directly with the owner of CP Plus, causing the vendor to halt work due to severe commercial pressure and harassment, it further claimed.

(With PTI Inputs)