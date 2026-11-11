In the latest updates in the chainsaw attack case, the Andhra High Court ordered the Anantapur Government General Hospital to preserve the right leg of Hemanth, aka Dummu. The bench chaired by Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan passed the order on a petition that sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the police firing at the accused on Tuesday.

What did the AP High Court Say? The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the hospital superintendent Dr D Malleswari and the police to take required steps to preserve the amputated limb. The bench additionally ordered the government to file counter-affidavits on the application and adjourned the case to December 30.

What’s the case? Hemanth, aka Dummu, allegedly attacked a schoolgirl with the chainsaw on October 31. She survived the attack and is being treated at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, Hemanth allegedly attempted to escape when he was being taken to rebuild the crime scene and threw stones at police personnel, injuring them. The police personnel subsequently opened fire at the suspect. Dummu subsequently sustained serious injuries on his leg.

ALSO READ: Jagan Attacks CM Chandrababu After TDP-Led NDA Sweeps Andhra MPTC And ZPTC Elections, Alleges Irregularities In Polls Mangalagiri-based advocate Gunda Gopikrishna filed the petition on November 2. The next day, doctors at Anantapur’s district hospital amputated Hemanth’s right leg after gangrene set in from damaged blood vessels. In the proceedings on Tuesday, special government pleader S Pranathi claimed to the court that the accused was in judicial custody and undergoing treatment at the hospital. Pranathi asserted that the amputated limb would undergo standard forensic testing, and the relevant assessment would be shared with the bench.

Petitioner Files Application Impleading Education Dept Officials The petitioner filed an application to implead education department officials; however, it was rejected by the court, which questioned whether there was a link between the relief sought in the petition and the education department. Doctors indicated that Hemanth was also suffering from severe drug withdrawal symptoms. Medical superintendent Dr D Malleswari said Hemanth suffered a sudden drop in pulse rate and fell from his bed earlier this week, requiring emergency medical intervention.

ALSO READ: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Reiterates His Demand To Scrap Rs 500 Notes To Tackle Corruption Dr Malleswari said individuals who have become dependent on narcotic substances may experience severe physical and psychological reactions when they suddenly stop consuming them. “Such withdrawal symptoms can include fluctuations in blood pressure, an unusually rapid or slow heartbeat, mental instability, insomnia, anxiety and digestive disorders,” she said.