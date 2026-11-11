Politician-actor Kangana Ranaut has again sparked controversy as she shifted focus to the deaths in the Gandhi family a day after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi released her memoir, "Belonging: A Journey Of Love”. She connected the deaths of Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi with the entry of Sonia Gandhi in their lives. Drawing parallel with the ongoing Nvidia controversy on the alleged Chinese spy, she labelled Sonia Gandhi as the “mysterious foreign national". The actress-turned-politician also mentioned the breaking ties of Maneka, the late Sanjay Gandhi’s wife.

What did Kangana post on social media? Sharing a hard-hitting story on social media, Kangana played the role of Indira Gandhi in the movie Emergency and claimed she researched a lot about the Gandhi family during the project. She mentioned how everyone is now talking about the Nvidia controversy; she cannot stop comprehending about the deaths of all the potential heirs to the throne. Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were killed mysteriously. She wrote, "Everyone is talking about the NVIDIA honey trap controversy.

ALSO READ: Why Sonia Gandhi Turned Down PM's Chair In 2004: How Rahul, Priyanka Reacted To Her Political Dilemma For emergency, I did a lot of research on Indian politics and the Gandhi family, and I must confess that one thing I could never wrap my head around is that one mysterious foreign national entered the Gandhi family and Indira Gandhi was killed, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, and all potential heirs to the throne were killed leaving just one and only sympathy choice for the throne: that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi, and people didn’t even think there were way too many coincidences. Also, that foreigner notoriously and openly propagated foreign agendas and shed crocodile tears for terrorists, yet she managed to head the government for decades until, of course, 2014 happened. "

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi 'Skates Over' Question On Nepotism, Gandhi Family's Grip On Congress; From Nehru To Rahul: A Timeline ‘Maneka was made to leave the Gandhi family’ Kangana shared a separate story on Maneka Gandhi’s exit from the Gandhi family following Sanjay Gandhi’s death. The Lok Sabha MP described Maneka as a vulnerable young woman whom Sanjay had married and loved deeply. Kangana questioned how she was gradually made to leave the family home with her son after his death.

Her remarks come as Sonia Gandhi’s new memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, revisits the family’s complicated relationship with Maneka and offers her account of the events that led to the bitter fallout. What did Sonia Gandhi write about Maneka Gandhi In her memoir, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wrote about Maneka’s entry into the Gandhi family and the domestic disputes which eventually turned bitter. According to Sonia’s account, Sanjay met Maneka during the end of 1973. Sonia Gandhi describes her as a beautiful, enthusiastic girl who was ten years younger than Sanjay and still a minor when they first met. The two married in September 1974, when Maneka was 18.

Sonia said how things were going fine in the initial days of Maneka’s arrival. Their mother-in-law called Sonia and Maneka “Bahurani” and "Choti Bahu", respectively. Maneka was a happy soul and shared a genuine relationship with her in-laws. However, things soon changed and turned bitter. Sanjay and Maneka became frequent and soon escalated into a deeper issue.

Things turned worse when “she would use expletives, even in the presence of my mother-in-law, that were taboo in the home; they embarrassed him and shocked us," Sonia mentioned in the memoir. However, she also acknowledges that living in a joint family could not have been easy for a young woman with a sociable and gregarious temperament.