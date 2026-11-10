Following the release of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, a fresh political controversy has erupted, with leaders from the BJP and its NDA allies criticising the Congress veteran over her account of several historical and political events.

The book covers several important events, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi's decision not to become prime minister in 2004, and the National Emergency imposed in 1975. The BJP has strongly criticised her account of these events.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of "sugarcoating" the Nehru-Gandhi family's 'historical wrongs' in the book. He also said that the memoir should have been titled "Whitewashing" instead of "Belonging".

The remarks came on the day of the memoir's release. In the book, Sonia Gandhi described the Emergency imposed in 1975 as a mistake. She also said that she believes her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi eventually came to feel the same way.

Kesavan said the book appeared to be an attempt at "camouflaging" the wrongs committed by the Congress Party. "Sonia Gandhi says she cried for Babri Masjid. Did Sonia Gandhi shed even a drop of tears when gurdwaras were attacked, and thousands of innocents were brutally targeted and killed during the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre which happened under the Congress rule? Sonia Gandhi wept profusely for the Batla House terrorists. Did Sonia Gandhi cry when our brave Jawans, in the line of duty, were martyred protecting our nation and people? Did Sonia Gandhi shed even a drop of tears when innocent lives were killed during the merciless 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai? And does this book by Sonia Gandhi address why the cowardly Congress-led UPA government failed to even react to these terror attacks?"

Will Smt. Sonia Gandhi's memoir also reveal the truth behind her sudden visit to late Shri. K. Natwar Singh’s residence before his book was to be published? Excerpts from Shri. K. Natwar Singh’s 2014 autobiography ‘One Life Is Not Enough’ clearly states how uneasy and uncomfortable the Nehru-Gandhi family was about his account of certain events in May 2004, before the UPA Government was sworn in. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decided to meet him before his book release to discuss it, this sudden visit coming after eight and a half years ! Why and what was Smt. Sonia Gandhi so apprehensive about what Shri. Natwar Singh would write in his book about events leading to the swearing in of the UPA Govt in 2004? — C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) November 10, 2026 He also called the memoir's description of the Emergency "appalling and shocking". He accused Sonia Gandhi of trying to "normalise and justify" the decision taken by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said the emergency "suspended fundamental rights and murdered our Constitution." The BJP spokesperson further said that any attempt to justify or normalise the Emergency was shocking and condemnable, as the period saw citizens lose their fundamental rights and the Constitution being suspended.

ALSO READ: Natwar Singh's Book Triggered A Storm 12 Years Back, Sonia Vowed To Write Her Own: Key Aspects She Revealed Referring to former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh's 2014 autobiography, 'One Life is Not Enough', Kesavan questioned why Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had suddenly visited him at his home before the book's release. He asked why the meeting took place after eight and a half years and whether Sonia Gandhi's memoir would reveal the truth about the events surrounding the formation of the UPA government in May 2004. ALSO READ: Why Sonia Gandhi Turned Down PM's Chair In 2004: How Rahul, Priyanka Reacted To Her Political Dilemma Kesavan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "resolutely course-correcting the historical wrongs and the sins committed by the Congress Party." NDA Leaders Also Question Sonia Gandhi's Claims Leaders from the BJP-led NDA have also questioned Sonia Gandhi's claims in the memoir. Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha questioned her claim that she had turned down the Prime Minister's post after the UPA won the 2004 elections.

He said that Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav had refused to support his name while efforts were being made to gather support. Jha said that this led to the decision, adding that otherwise, he was fully prepared to become prime minister.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Rahul Sinha dismissed the importance of Sonia Gandhi's memoir. He said her writing would make no difference and that no one would read the book. Uttar Pradesh government minister Dinesh Pratap Singh claimed that then-President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had refused to swear in Sonia Gandhi as Prime Minister because of her foreign origins. He said this decision was later seen as the reason behind her stepping aside.

About Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' In her recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi writes about her childhood in Italy, her meeting with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge, and her family and political life in India.

The book recalls the personal losses that shaped her life in India, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The book also covers the events leading up to the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It further discusses the discussions within the Congress after the UPA's victory in 2004, when Sonia Gandhi decided not to take up the Prime Minister's post. She also writes about her conversations with Congress leaders and her last conversation with her son, Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi also shares stories from her early days as a daughter-in-law in the Gandhi family. She recalls some lesser-known incidents about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, including her anger, strictness and discipline.