- Gurugram couple chased by vehicle on Diwali night.
- Dashcam footage shows car repeatedly trying to block them.
- Society security guards intervened, stopping the pursuing vehicle.
A Gurugram couple was allegedly chased by a vehicle for nearly a kilometre while returning home on Diwali night, November 8, on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70. The vehicle repeatedly attempted to overtake and block their car before following them to their residential society, where security guards stopped it at the entrance. The incident took place around 11.55 pm and was captured on the man's dashcam.
The incident came to light on November 13 after Gurugram resident Shubham Jain shared the footage on X, five days after the alleged chase. In a subsequent update on November 14, he said he had received a call from the Badshahpur Station House Officer (SHO) but had decided not to file an FIR or a written complaint.
VIDEO:
Today after much deliberation and 5 days later I have the courage to post this out here. My family is shook I've moved to Gurgaon about 7 months ago and always thought the road rage , mugging ,kidnapping and robbery were incidents seen on Reels . 1/N https://t.co/ft5EYdi1sz— Shubham Jain (@shubham80793) November 13, 2026
Gurugram Man Says Vehicle Tried To Block His Car
Recounting the incident, Jain said he was returning home with his wife when the vehicle began following them. He initially mistook its approach for an attempt to overtake.
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However, he became suspicious when the vehicle overtook his car, suddenly braked in front of it, and its occupants appeared ready to get out.
"At first I thought it was just someone trying to overtake," Jain wrote.
He said he continued driving towards his residential complex as the vehicle repeatedly attempted to cut across his path and force him to stop.
"I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates," he wrote, adding that the experience continued to give him "goosebumps".
Jain said he had deliberated for five days before sharing the incident publicly, as his family was shaken by the experience.
Security Guards Stop Vehicle At Society Gate
According to Jain, the vehicle followed the couple to their residential society, where security guards intervened and stopped it at the entrance. He alleged that the occupants remained there for around 20 minutes, arguing with the security personnel and insisting that they be allowed inside.
The dashcam footage shared by Jain shows a vehicle being stopped at the society gate. Another clip appears to show a man getting out and arguing with the guards. Thanking the security personnel for intervening, Jain wrote, "Thank God for Dashcams and society security."
Jain Raises Questions Over Gurugram's Law And Order
Jain also questioned how the incident could take place in an area close to a police station and undergoing major real estate development, with DLF developing a new phase of Cyber City.
He further claimed that his friends and family had advised him against speaking publicly about the incident, fearing possible repercussions.
According to Jain, security personnel had described such incidents as common and warned him against getting involved with the person concerned. Questioning the city's safety, he wrote, "This is what my 40 per cent tax gets? Only to be saved by private security?"
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Gurugram Police Contact Resident After Viral Post
Gurugram Police responded to Jain's post on X and asked him to share his complaint details and contact information through direct messages.
@shubham80793 We have taken note of this. Please share the details of your registered complaint and your contact information via DM for prompt necessary action. Jai Hind.— Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) November 14, 2026
"We have taken note of this. Please share the details of your registered complaint and your contact information via DM for prompt necessary action," the police said.
In an update on November 14, Jain said he had received a call from Badshahpur SHO Manoj Kumar and Head Constable Samrita. However, he said he had decided against filing an FIR or a written complaint, citing personal reasons.
"I've chosen not to file an FIR and written complaint for my own reasons," he wrote.