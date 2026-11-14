A Gurugram couple was allegedly chased by a vehicle for nearly a kilometre while returning home on Diwali night, November 8, on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70. The vehicle repeatedly attempted to overtake and block their car before following them to their residential society, where security guards stopped it at the entrance. The incident took place around 11.55 pm and was captured on the man's dashcam.

The incident came to light on November 13 after Gurugram resident Shubham Jain shared the footage on X, five days after the alleged chase. In a subsequent update on November 14, he said he had received a call from the Badshahpur Station House Officer (SHO) but had decided not to file an FIR or a written complaint.

Recounting the incident, Jain said he was returning home with his wife when the vehicle began following them. He initially mistook its approach for an attempt to overtake.

Today after much deliberation and 5 days later I have the courage to post this out here. My family is shook I've moved to Gurgaon about 7 months ago and always thought the road rage , mugging ,kidnapping and robbery were incidents seen on Reels . 1/N https://t.co/ft5EYdi1sz

However, he became suspicious when the vehicle overtook his car, suddenly braked in front of it, and its occupants appeared ready to get out.

"At first I thought it was just someone trying to overtake," Jain wrote.

He said he continued driving towards his residential complex as the vehicle repeatedly attempted to cut across his path and force him to stop.

"I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates," he wrote, adding that the experience continued to give him "goosebumps".

Jain said he had deliberated for five days before sharing the incident publicly, as his family was shaken by the experience.

Security Guards Stop Vehicle At Society Gate

According to Jain, the vehicle followed the couple to their residential society, where security guards intervened and stopped it at the entrance. He alleged that the occupants remained there for around 20 minutes, arguing with the security personnel and insisting that they be allowed inside.