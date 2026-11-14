Fast Namo Bharat RRTS Trains Update: The Namo Bharat RRTS will now save more time for commuters as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to begin the operation of New Namo Bharat Fast trains from November 16.

The NCRTC has taken this step in response to the increasing number of passengers travelling from Meerut to Delhi. According to the NCRTC, these trains will significantly reduce passenger travel time during peak hours. Ghaziabad to Meerut in 36 minutes The new fast trains will take just 8 minutes to reach Ghaziabad from Anand Vihar. Additionally, the journey from Anand Vihar to Begumpul (Meerut) will take 36 minutes. The full corridor will be covered by these trains in less than 50 minutes against 55 to 60 minutes taken by regular trains.

ALSO READ: Ballabhgarh-Palwal Metro Soon? Haryana CM Approves Key Report; Rs 33,510 Cr Namo Bharat Corridor Also Planned | Details What will be the timing? The NCRTC has also finalised the timings for these fast trains. During the morning peak hours, two fast trains will operate from each terminal station. These trains will depart from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram and from Modipuram to Sarai Kale Khan at 8:00 am and 8:30 am, respectively.

During the evening peak hours, two fast trains will run in each direction at 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm. The availability of regular trains at every 10-minute interval will continue unhindered. Stoppages These Namo Bharat fast trains will not stop at every station like regular trains. The trains will stop only at major stations: Sarai Kale Khan

Anand Vihar

Ghaziabad

Begampul (Meerut)

Modipuram ALSO READ: Railway Stations To Metro, Buses In Minutes? Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, 5 Other Stations To Get Major Upgrade It is worth noting that the operation of these fast trains will not affect the existing Namo Bharat trains. Passengers are requested to check the station display boards and listen carefully to platform announcements before boarding to ensure whether the train is a fast or regular service.