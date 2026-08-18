The distance between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is set to become shorter, with a major road connectivity project worth around Rs 15,000 crore. The proposed greenfield expressway and six-lane corridor will improve connectivity between Bhopal, Jabalpur and the Chhattisgarh border, with the route eventually linking to Raipur.

The project is expected to reduce travel time considerably, ease congestion on existing highways and strengthen trade, tourism and economic activity between the two states. Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Greenfield Expressway to Connect Key Districts The proposed corridor will connect with Raipur through Chhattisgarh via Kawardha, Bemetara and Simga. Once operational, the project is expected to bring down travel time between Raipur and Bhopal to around 8 to 9 hours, almost half the current journey time.

At present, a road journey from Raipur to Bhopal takes approximately 15 to 16 hours. The journey between Raipur and Jabalpur takes around 7 to 8 hours. The proposed six-lane corridor is expected to reduce pressure on existing roads while providing faster and smoother connectivity between major cities in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Under the larger connectivity plan, road links from Bhopal through Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur and Mandla to the Chhattisgarh border are proposed to be constructed or upgraded. Around Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for converting the existing road between Jabalpur and the Chhattisgarh border at Chilphi Ghat into a six-lane corridor.

The improved road network is expected to facilitate faster movement of goods between the industrial and commercial centres of the two states. Better connectivity could also support regional businesses and strengthen economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. ALSO READ: YEIDA's Festive Gift: 2 New Residential Plot Schemes To Come Up Near Noida Airport The project is also likely to benefit tourism. For travellers from Raipur and surrounding areas, reaching Kanha-Kisli National Park could become easier and faster. Similarly, tourists travelling from Bhopal and Jabalpur could enjoy improved access to popular destinations in Chhattisgarh.

ALSO READ: Noida Airport Plots: YEIDA To Launch 2 Housing Schemes During Navratri; New Rule Favours First-Time Applicants Overall, the proposed expressway and road upgrades are expected to create a faster, more efficient transport corridor between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while giving a boost to both tourism and commercial activity.