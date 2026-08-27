Jagran Correspondent, Ghaziabad: The process of constructing a proposed slip road to alleviate the problem of vehicle access and access on the elevated road in Ghaziabad has accelerated. Testing of the quality of soil and construction materials has begun at the site before construction begins.

At the same time, construction work will begin after the technical inspection meets the standards. According to the GDA, the technical process for construction will be finalised based on the testing report.

The elevated road is considered the city's lifeline. The completion of the slip road is expected to bring significant relief to motorists travelling to and from Delhi, Indirapuram, and Vasundhara.

Currently, traffic jams occur due to increased vehicle pressure during the ascent and descent of the elevated road. Once the new system is implemented, traffic pressure can be distributed between different routes.

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The GDA has completed the tender process for the construction of the slip road. It will be constructed by JSP Construction at a cost of approximately Rs 80 crore. The plan will include a carriageway approximately 7.5 m wide. Two modern roundabouts will also be developed.