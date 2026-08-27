Delhi-NCR Traffic Update: In a major update for the residents of Delhi-NCR, the authority is planning to build a 1200-meter-long, six-lane, double-decker flyover to reduce congestion at Chhajarsi, located near the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) expressway. As per the officials, the project is likely to benefit at least three lakh people on a daily basis by reducing the traffic congestion and cutting the travel time.

Project To Boost Connectivity The reports suggest that the authority has already completed the technical review of this project. The flyover will be built between Chhijarsi Chowk and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ground in Indirapuram. The officials stated that the project will pass over NH-9 and the DME, adding that the proposed cost is Rs 2,000 crore. Along with improving the regional connectivity, the project will also boost the financial activities in the region.

ALSO READ: Delhi Model Stabbed To Death Inside Home In Tilak Nagar; Gym Trainer Prime Suspect A significant surge in vehicles and population have been the key reasons behind the congestion in the region. The Noida Authority had received a NOC from the Ghaziabad Authority to build a flyover, but the project was stalled due to a lack of a NOC from the NHAI. In the last two years, efforts have resumed on this route, with a decision being made to build a flyover at Chhajarsi.

Approval Recieved From Authorities While providing details, the officials stated that the encroachments on both sides of the region will be removed in the coming months. "By constructing a double-decker flyover, encroachments on both sides of Chhijarsi will not need to be demolished, and the traffic flow below will remain completely intact. This will eliminate any legal hurdles in starting the project," SP Singh, General Manager (Civil), Noida Authority, was quoted as saying by Jagran.

"The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, Ghaziabad Division, has already allocated a budget of four crore rupees for widening the lower road by 1.5 meters, constructing a 0.5 meter sidewalk, constructing roadside drains, and resurfacing the road," he added. ALSO READ: Festive Demand Keeps Sugar Prices High: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities