- 21-year-old Muskan fatally stabbed in West Delhi home.
- Gym trainer Imran is prime suspect in the murder.
- Victim, a student and model, died from injuries.
A woman was fatally stabbed inside her home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Wednesday. The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Muskan. As per the police, the crime was allegedly committed by the woman’s gym trainer, Imran.
According to an NDTV report, the attack on Muskan, who was a student and a model, took place when she was alone at home. The accused allegedly used a knife to attack Muskan and fled.
The neighbours were alerted by Muskan’s screams. When they reached the second floor of the building, Muskan was found in a pool of blood. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
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Accused On The Run
"We are searching for the culprit," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Gupta, while interacting with reporters. He further said that CCTV cameras in the area are being examined to help identify the accused.
According to Muskan's friend, Aman, she had two elder sisters. "Her elder sister, who is currently in Chandigarh, called me and asked me to rush to the house. She told me that someone had stabbed Muskan," he told reporters, as quoted by NDTV.
"I immediately called my friend and told him to reach the house quickly and take her to the hospital. By the time I reached there, the ambulance had already arrived and had taken her," he further said.
Muskan’s Sisters Were Aware Of 'Harassment' By Imran
Aman further claimed that the elder sisters were aware that Imran "used to harass her". "He had done it a long time ago as well. And as this has happened now, the direct suspicion went on him," Aman claimed.
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In a similar incident in June, a man allegedly stabbed his colleague, reportedly his ex-girlfriend, to death in Punjab's Mohali. The incident took place at a private firm and was caught on CCTV.
Identified as Harvinder Mann, alias Harry, the accused entered the office in the evening and tried to attack the victim, Dimple, with a knife by reaching her desk. Dimple then tried to escape, but Harry followed her into the office, grabbed her by the hair near the entrance, and continued attacking her.
Several employees attempted to intervene, but failed to stop him. The woman was stabbed more than 30 times before collapsing. After the attack, Harry allegedly walked back into the office area and attempted suicide.