A woman was fatally stabbed inside her home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Wednesday. The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Muskan. As per the police, the crime was allegedly committed by the woman’s gym trainer, Imran.

According to an NDTV report, the attack on Muskan, who was a student and a model, took place when she was alone at home. The accused allegedly used a knife to attack Muskan and fled.

The neighbours were alerted by Muskan’s screams. When they reached the second floor of the building, Muskan was found in a pool of blood. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

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Accused On The Run

"We are searching for the culprit," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Gupta, while interacting with reporters. He further said that CCTV cameras in the area are being examined to help identify the accused.