As the investigation into the Muskan murder case in Delhi progresses, police are preparing to recreate the crime scene with the main accused, Imran alias Aquib, after he recovers from his injuries. Investigators believe the exercise could help establish the sequence of events and connect key technical and physical evidence linked to the murder.

Aquib is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital under tight police security. Due to his physical condition, he has not yet been formally arrested. Police officials said that once doctors declare him fit, they will question him and record his statement.

ALSO READ: Jailed Under POCSO, Drug Addict: Gym Trainer Imran’s Shocking Past Surfaces Amid Muskan's Murder Probe Following his formal arrest, police are expected to produce him before a court and seek police custody remand. During the remand period, investigators plan to take him to the crime scene and recreate the incident to understand exactly what happened on the day of the murder.

Police believe the interrogation and scene recreation will help establish the sequence of events, verify the accused's version and connect various technical and physical pieces of evidence. Probe Focuses On Motive And Possible Involvement Of Others Investigators are also trying to determine the actual motive behind Muskan's murder and whether any other person was involved. Police officials believe detailed questioning during custody will be crucial to finding answers to these questions.

Aquib Arrested After Encounter Aquib was arrested following an encounter with police on Thursday night. Police alleged that he fired four rounds near Nala Road in Rajouri Garden, following which officers fired seven rounds. Three bullets struck him in both legs before he was apprehended and taken to hospital.

A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession. Police said a total of 11 rounds were fired from both sides. Investigations have also revealed that Aquib has a previous criminal record. Police said he had earlier been arrested in a case involving the alleged molestation of a minor and causing serious injuries to her hand. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

ALSO READ: Muskan Murder Case: Gym Trainer Imran Arrested In Delhi, Shot In Legs During Late-Night Encounter Women's Panel To Meet Muskan's Family Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Lata Gupta is scheduled to meet Muskan's family on Sunday. The National Commission for Women has already taken cognisance of the case. Earlier, VHP officials also met the victim's family and assured them of legal assistance. Police personnel continue to remain deployed around the crime scene as the investigation continues.