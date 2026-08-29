In the latest updates in the Muskan murder case, investigations revealed that the prime accused, Imran, alias Aaquib, holds several criminal records in the past. The police revealed that Aquib earlier had been jailed for molesting a minor and causing severe injuries to her hand. The police arrested him under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

Assaulted Man Imran, aka Aaquib, was accused of allegedly assaulting a man with a stone slab, causing his life-threatening injuries. Currently, both cases are pending in court, and he was out on bail. The cops are now investigating how Imran joined the gym as a trainer with such serious criminal records. The gym owner has been called for questioning for the same.

ALSO READ: Muskan Murder Case: Gym Trainer Imran Arrested In Delhi, Shot In Legs During Late-Night Encounter The police are attempting to find who provided shelter to Imran while he was absconding and supplied deadly weapons to him for carrying out the killing. A search for his accomplices is underway based on his mobile call details and location.

A Drug Addict The Delhi police revealed that Imran was a drug addict and was being sent to a rehabilitation camp. However, the latter was released after he attempted to harm himself in the camp. Why Did Imran Carry Out The Murder Preliminary investigations suggest that Imran was enraged after he found out Muskan was chatting with another man on the phone. When Muskan asked him to leave the house, Aaqib lost his temper. He then threw Muskan onto the bed and stabbed her repeatedly in the stomach and chest, killing her.

ALSO READ: Delhi Model Stabbed To Death Inside Home In Tilak Nagar; Gym Trainer Prime Suspect Arrested In Encounter Police arrested Aquib in an encounter on Thursday night. It is alleged that the accused fired four rounds of gunshots near the Nala road in Rajouri Garden. The police then fired seven rounds of fire. Consequently, three bullets struck Aqib in both legs. He was then apprehended and admitted to the hospital in an injured state. A country-made pistol was recovered from the accused during the search. A total of 11 rounds were fired from both sides.