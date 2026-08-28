Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: In a breakthrough in the Muskan murder case in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police arrested accused gym trainer Imran following a shootout late Thursday night. Imran sustained bullet injuries to both legs during the police operation and was taken into custody.

Imran is accused of stabbing 21-year-old student and model Muskan to death at her residence on Wednesday. Muskan was alone on the second floor of her home at the time of the incident. It is alleged that Imran forcibly entered the house, repeatedly attacked her with a knife, and then fled.

Imran was shot in the leg during the encounter near Home Garden Ground in Raja Garden and was hospitalised for treatment. Police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the motive and all other aspects of the murder. ALSO READ: MP Shocker: Man Kills Minor Girlfriend With Parents' Help, Dumps Body In Well Before Shifting It To Pond Neighbours Heard Muskan's Screams The murder came to light when the neighbours were alerted by Muskan's screams. When they reached the second floor of the building, Muskan was found in a pool of blood. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

According to Muskan's friend, Aman, she had two elder sisters. "Her elder sister, who is currently in Chandigarh, called me and asked me to rush to the house. She told me that someone had stabbed Muskan," he told reporters, as quoted by NDTV.

"I immediately called my friend and told him to reach the house quickly and take her to the hospital. By the time I reached there, the ambulance had already arrived and had taken her," he further said. ALSO READ: Ankit Baliyan Murder: Haryanvi Singer’s Last Instagram Reel With ‘Murder’ Song Goes Viral After His Death Muskan's Sisters Were Aware Of 'Harassment' By Imran Aman further claimed that the elder sisters were aware that Imran "used to harass her". "He had done it a long time ago as well. And as this has happened now, the direct suspicion went on him," Aman claimed.