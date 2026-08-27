Naidunia Correspondent, Dewas | Police claimed to have solved a minor girl murder case in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas. A teenage girl's body was found in a pond in the Harangaon police station area a few days ago. Police revealed that the body was tied to a stone.

First Body Was Thrown Into Well Then Into Pond According to police, the teenager was murdered by her boyfriend and his parents. The body was then thrown into a well near their home. After discovering the body was seen in the well, they pulled it out, tied two heavy stones to a sari, and threw it into the pond. Police have arrested all three accused in the case and sent them to jail by the court.

ALSO READ: Ankit Baliyan Murder: Haryanvi Singer’s Last Instagram Reel With ‘Murder’ Song Goes Viral After His Death According to the police, a teenage girl from Khivni village and Jabar Singh, a resident of Reechikho village, were in a love affair. A few days ago, the girl left her parents' home and began living with Jabar. Police said Jabar raped her there. When she fell ill and asked for medical treatment, Jabar, his father, Tikaram Barela, and mother, Savitribai Barela, quarrelled with the girl. Later, the trio strangled her to death.

ALSO READ: Delhi Model Stabbed To Death Inside Home In Tilak Nagar; Gym Trainer Prime Suspect After the discovery of the girl's body three days ago, SDOP Kannaud Aditya Tiwari initiated the investigation. Following the post-mortem report and statements from the girl's relatives and others, a case was registered under sections of murder, kidnapping, rape, and the POCSO Act.

How Murder Came To Light According to villagers, the water level of the pond where the body was dumped had been decreasing due to no rainfall for several days. During this time, the body's hands and feet became visible. Later, when the body was retrieved, it was discovered that heavy stones were tied to it.

What Police Said Aditya Tiwari, SDOP, Kannaud, said the case initially involved a love marriage, but the investigation revealed no evidence of the marriage. Initially, the deceased was believed to be an adult, but documents have confirmed her minor status. All three accused have been arrested and sent to jail through a court order, he added.