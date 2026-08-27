Ankit Baliyan Murder: Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan’s sudden death has left fans and the regional music industry shocked. The singer was reportedly shot dead in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and following his death, his last Instagram video has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted just hours before the fatal shooting and has caught the attention of netizens because of the song featured in it. Ankit Baliyan’s Last Instagram Reel In the now-viral Instagram reel, Ankit Baliyan can be seen lip-syncing to a Haryanvi song. The clip shows the singer enjoying the music and posing for the camera in what appears to be a regular social media post.

However, the lyrics of the song have left many viewers stunned after his death. The track includes the line, “Murder maar de sadak ke upar”, which translates roughly to “commit murder on the road”. The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankiit Baliyann (@ankiitbaliyann) Ankit Baliyan's Last Video Leaves Fans Shocked Ankit Baliyan’s final Instagram post has gained particular attention because it was uploaded only hours before he was reportedly killed. Social media users have flooded the comments with messages mourning the singer. Some have also shared older pictures and videos of Ankit, remembering his contribution to the Haryanvi music scene.

उत्तर प्रदेश शामली में हरियाणवी कलाकार अंकित बालियन की गोली मार कर हत्या करदी दी गई @Uppolice @PoliceShamli अंकित भाई को ॐ शांति ॐ 😥😥 pic.twitter.com/tiHp6fJ8ay — Tiger Vijay Rathore 🐯 (@Tvijayrathore) August 27, 2026 Ankit Baliyan Was Shot Dead In Shamli According to reports, Ankit Baliyan was shot dead in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. The incident has raised concerns among fans and people familiar with the Haryanvi music scene. Reports about the shooting have circulated widely following the incident, while further details about the motive and those responsible are awaited from the authorities.

The case has also sparked discussions online, with fans seeking answers about what led to the singer’s death. ALSO READ: Who Was Ankit Balyan? Haryanvi Singer Shot Dead In Shamli UP Investigation Into Ankit Baliyan’s Death As reports surface, details surrounding Ankit Baliyan’s death remain under investigation. Authorities are expected to establish the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible. FAQS Who was Ankit Baliyan? Ankit Baliyan was a popular Haryanvi singer known for his work in the regional music industry. Where and how was Ankit Baliyan killed? He was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. Why is Ankit Baliyan’s last Instagram reel going viral? The reel, uploaded just hours before his death, shows him lip-syncing to a Haryanvi song with the lyrics "Murder maar de sadak ke upar", leading many viewers to note the unsettling coincidence with his fatal shooting.