Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, August 26. The singer was reportedly attacked by armed assailants shortly after he stepped out of a gym. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Reports said the attackers fired around 20 rounds at him. Police have started investigating the case and are working to identify those responsible.

Who Was Ankit Balyan? Ankit Balyan was a Haryanvi artist who had built a name for himself through music and social media. He was reportedly a resident of Bantikhweda village in Shamli district and was known among fans of Haryanvi music. He had also worked with popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma.

Ankit Balyan became widely recognised after his association with the song “Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan”. The track brought him considerable attention in the Haryanvi entertainment space. He was not only involved in music but also appeared to be active on social media, where he connected with his followers.

Ankit Balyan had a strong connection with Shamli and had received a public welcome in the area in 2023. At the time, he was introduced as a Haryanvi artist from Bantikhweda. Reports from that period also covered a roadshow organised in his honour, which attracted a large group of young people and vehicles.

His popularity appeared to extend beyond music, with reports suggesting that he was also considering entering politics. According to current reports, there was talk of him preparing for the upcoming district council elections. However, no official details about his political plans have been confirmed.

ALSO READ: Kuku Kohli Funeral: From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Rohit Shetty, Celebs Bid Farewell | Video What Happened To Ankit Balyan? According to reports, Balyan had just finished his gym session when he came outside and was attacked by armed men. He was seriously injured in the firing. Police reached the spot and rushed him for medical treatment, but he could not be saved.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear. Police and forensic teams have examined the crime scene and are checking CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the attackers. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses. FAQS Q1: Who was Ankit Balyan and what was he known for? Ankit Balyan was a 35-year-old Haryanvi singer, lyricist, and YouTuber from Bantikhweda, Shamli. He gained fame for popular Haryanvi pop songs, including Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge and Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar, as well as collaborations with prominent regional artists like Masoom Sharma.

Q2: How and where did the shooting incident happen? Ankit Balyan was gunned down by unidentified armed assailants on motorcycles right after he stepped out of a gym in the Kotwali police station area of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Q3: What is the police investigation focusing on regarding the motive? Uttar Pradesh police are reviewing local CCTV footage to identify the shooters. Investigators are probing all angles, including personal rivalries and speculation surrounding his plans to contest upcoming local District Panchayat elections.