Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: Two suspects who allegedly killed Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan were killed in a police encounter in the early hours of Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. The officials, while providing details, stated that two policemen also got injured in the encounter. They further stated that the police action was taken upon receiving a tip-off, adding that the accused began firing on the police vehicle upon confrontation.

'Shooters Opened Fire At Police' SP NP Singh stated that as per the tip-off received at around 4 am, the two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of the Haryanvi singer were heading towards Shamli. Upon receiving the information, the nearby police stations were alerted and were deployed to the region where the shooters were arriving. However, they managed to flee towards the Manna Majra region despite being asked to surrender.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Two prime shooters in the Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan murder case, shot dead in an encounter with state police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF), in Shamli



Visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/VwRoT3Btce — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026 They opened fire on the police team upon reaching Hotel Rajmahal, leading to the escalation. While a bullet struck the police vehicle, two policemen also got injured. The police team retaliated by opening fire at the shooters, leaving them severely injured. The officials rushed them and the injured policemen to a nearby hospital, where both the shooters were declared dead by the doctors. ALSO READ: 9 Bullets, 2 Shooters: Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead Outside Gym; Shocking Details Emerge

"The SHO of Kotwali was conducting checks near a bridge when the miscreants arrived there. He tried to stop them, but they opened fire-shattering his vehicle's windshield-and turned towards the city. As we were approaching from the other side, they turned right and got trapped in a dead-end alley. Cornered by the police, they took a defensive stance and opened fire with the intent to kill," SP Narendra Pratap Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Shooters Died During Treatment: SP "Two of our constables were critically injured in this encounter; they were admitted to CHC Shamli and later referred to a bigger hospital for advanced treatment. Both miscreants were critically injured in the retaliatory fire; they were taken to the CHC, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment," he added.

The deceased criminals have been identified as Sumit and Mohit, both from Rajhra village in Haryana's Sonipat district. ALSO READ: Final Instagram Live And A Chilling Murder: Inside Ankit Baliyan's Rise From A Mobile Shop Owner To Haryanvi Music Star