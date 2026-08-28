Jagran Correspondent | Shamli: Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead on Wednesday while near a gym. Hours after his death, Bholu Shahpuria of the Gogi group, shared a post claiming he was involved in the killing. Meanwhile, Haryanvi singer Bhupendra Dhingra released a video of himself on Thursday afternoon, claiming he orchestrated Ankit's murder as Ankit had abused him. However, Ankit's father stated that his son had no rivalry with any major gang.

Post-mortem reports had confirmed that nine bullets were shot at him. Public representatives and villagers continued to visit Ankit's house until late in the evening. Photos of the two shooters who carried out the murder have also circulated on the internet.

What Happened At The Site? At 6:45 pm on Wednesday evening, four shooters fired gunshots at Ankit Baliyan as he came out of Muscles Shri Balaji Gym in Aryapuri of Kotwali area. Soon after the killing, several people blocked the Verma Market intersection and placed Balliyan’s body in the market till 11:46 pm. Later, the police assured to solve the murder case within four days, after which the relatives opened the blockade. The post-mortem of the body was conducted by a panel of two doctors from 2:30 am to 8 am on Thursday.

What Did The Investigation Reveal? Jagran sources revealed Ankit was hit by nine bullets. Five were lodged in his body, while four of them pierced his head, arms, and shoulders. The probe was initiated after Balliyan’s father Satyaveer Fauji filed a complaint against the four unidentified attackers.

ALSO READ: Kidney Missing, Intestines Stuffed In Bag: Kurukshetra Woman Kills Husband, Jumps Off Terrace In Attempt To Escape A post was shared at around 2 am on Thursday evening, by Bholu Shahpuria of Sonipat, a member of the Gogi group. In the social media postm he alleged that Ankit supported the opposition and had composed a song about the incident involving Gogi Bhai. Furthermore, he also assisted the opposition in criminal activities, which is why he was brought to justice, Shahpuria added.

People who support the opposition will face consequences, he wrote in the post. The post was deleted on Thursday following the death. The police are investigation the connection of the post to the killing of the singer. A Controversial Social Media Video At 9 am on Thursday, a young man claiming to be Haryanvi singer Bhupendra Dhingra posted a video on Instagram. He claimed that Ankit Baliyan had been killed as he had abused him earlier. The police have initiated a search for Dhingra following the post. The Gogi group belongs to Haryana gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was murdered in Rohini, Delhi. Since then, people associated with the group have been working in collaboration with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

ALSO READ: Haryana Horror: One-year-Old Kidnapped, Killed By Mother’s Online Friend, Police Suspect Mother’s Involvement Meanwhile, photos of two young men involved in the murder were also circulated on the internet. The police are searching for them as well. Superintendent of Police (SP) NP Singh said that eight teams have been deployed to uncover the crime. Police from surrounding districts are also being sought. The attackers will soon be apprehended.



