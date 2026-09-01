Jagran Correspondent, Purnia | The investigation into the murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, has reached Bihar's Purnia on Tuesday. A team from the UP Special Task Force (STF) arrived at the Dhamdaha police station in Purnia district to investigate the case.

SIM's Connection To Bihar The sources said that after the murder of Balyan, the IP address of the social account from which responsibility for the crime was taken is of a mobile SIM issued from Purnia. The UP Special Task Force arrived in Purnia to investigate the case. The STF detained a few suspects and interrogated them for several hours. The STF team is working to unravel the connection between the mobile SIM card used and the singer's killing.

ALSO READ: Abandoned Family, Joined Gogi Gang: Police Reveal Details Of Suspects Killed In Ankit Baliyan Murder Case The UP Special Task Force (STF) is now investigating the basis on which the youth's mobile phone was used to claim responsibility for the murder. When asked about this, Purnia SSP Dr Shourya Suman denied having any knowledge of the matter. After the incident, when the scope of investigation widened, it was revealed that the mobile SIM through which the Gogi gang took responsibility for the murder through social media was issued from the Dhamdaha police station area of Purnia.

Two Accused Killed In Encounter Earlier, two suspected sharpshooters carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each in the Balyan murder case were killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Monday. The two accused, identified as Mohit (22) and Sumit (24), both from Sonipat in Haryana, were injured in retaliatory firing by the police near an Indian Gas warehouse on Kairana Road, according to a statement issued by the Shamli police.

ALSO READ: Haryanvi Singer Murder Case: Police To Recover Data From Victim's Phone; Father Warns Of Revenge As New Details Emerge The injured accused were taken to the District Joint Hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared both dead during treatment, police said. Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said that since the shooting incident on August 26, a high alert was called in the district and checking of vehicles intensified during night hours. Sharing details of the encounter, Singh said, "In the same sequence, police intercepted a car and asked its occupants to stop, following which the occupants fled and allegedly opened fire at the police team.

Balyan was shot dead by criminals on August 26 as he was leaving the gym in the Nala Patri area of Shamli district. Bike-borne assailants attacked him near the gym. Following the singer's murder, a social media account linked to the "Gogi Gang" claimed responsibility for the incident. Following this incident, police and the UP Special Task Force (STF) responded and killed two of the main shooters.