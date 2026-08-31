In the latest updates in the murder case of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, investigations revealed that the two suspects killed in a police encounter in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning had extensive criminal records. The deceased, identified as Sumit (24) and Mohit (22), both hailed from Sonipat, Haryana. The two men carried a sum of Rs 50,000 as bounty and were allegedly associated with the Gogi gang.

Mohit’s family was shocked to hear the news of his encounter this morning. The 22-year-old man, who originally belonged to Baiyanpur Khurd (Bandepur), and had several cases registered against him, including matters of assault and the Arms . He was also implicated in the arson of a lab in Panipat.

Mohit’s father died three years ago, following which his family shifted to Baiyanpur Khurd. His mother Mamata, Sumit his brother and his sister Salvi moved together. However, Mohit kept on distancing himself from the family as he started getting indulged in criminal activities.

According to the landlord, Dilbag, Mohit's family had been renting his house for a long time. About two and a half months ago, Mamta vacated the house and the family moved to another place.

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According to Mohit’s relative, the family’s financial condition deteriorated after their father suffered a stroke and died. Mohit eventually dropped out from his school and frequently stayed with his friends. Frustrated, his family evicted him from the house.

Sumit’s House Found Locked

Upon reaching Sumit’s house, the police found that Sumit house G Block, TDI Housing Board Colony, Sonipat was locked. Sumit originally hailed from Kakaroi village. The house has been locked for the past two days since his name surfaced in the Ankit Baliyan murder case. According to residents, the family members have not been spotted at the house for a few days.