Jagran Correspondent | Shamli: In the latest updates in the Ankit Baliyan murder case, the police have recovered the victim’s mobile iPhone 17 Pro. The electronic handset has been sent to the forensic scientist to open the phone lock. The Haryana police said that the WhatsApp chats and call recordings may reveal major details about the killing.

Investigations Underway As part of the investigation, police official Station House Officer Dharmendra Gautam accompanied Satyaveer Fauji, father of deceased Ankit Baliyan. The Special Investigation Team recorded the statements of the employee and the gym operator. ALSO READ: 9 Bullets, 2 Shooters: Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead Outside Gym; Shocking Details Emerge Meanwhile, a team reached Haryana to search for Rahul, alias Bholu, the leader of the Gogi gang. Bholu claimed responsibility for the murder and had previously worked for the Lawrence gang. According to Haryana Police sources, Bholu operates his gang from Canada. More than 10 of the shooters are in jail, while others are absconding. The UP Special Task Force (STF) and Shamli police have investigated the links between those and the singer's killing.

The Haryana police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Bholu. The Gogi gang member has more than 20 cases registered against him for murder, robbery, and extortion. Four of these shooters carried out the murder, police added.

How did the singer’s family react? Baliyan’s father Satyaveer Fauji said that the police had been given ample time to solve the case. “I’ll take revenge," Fauji added. He claimed that Baliyan’s blood had been mixed with the soil and that his killers would die in the same way. “Jats are a martial community and know how to take revenge,” said the victim’s father.

ALSO READ: Who Was Ankit Balyan? Haryanvi Singer Shot Dead In Shamli UP Ankit's wife, Seema, who is a teacher at a government school in Delhi. Sharing a video on the internet, she said, "My whole world has ended. If the police don't encounter the criminals who killed Ankit in the next day or two, I will go to the chief minister's residence and commit suicide." Even 24 hours after the incident, the administration hasn't been able to provide a satisfactory answer. Seema questioned how the criminals from Haryana entered Shamli with weapons, Seema said. She also demanded an immediate encounter of the accused.

Seema also alleged that Baliyan was not currently involved in any conflicts with anyone. He did receive two phone threats in 2023. How Was Ankit Killed? At 6:45 pm on Wednesday evening, four shooters fired gunshots at Ankit Baliyan as he came out of Muscles Shri Balaji Gym in Aryapuri of Kotwali area. Soon after the killing, several people blocked the Verma Market intersection and placed Balliyan’s body in the market till 11:46 pm. Later, the police assured to solve the murder case within four days, after which the relatives opened the blockade. The post-mortem of the body was conducted by a panel of two doctors from 2:30 am to 8 am on Thursday.