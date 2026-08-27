Jagran Correspondent, Shamli: Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan was fatally shot in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh as he stepped out of a gym on Wednesday. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Amid the ongoing investigation into his death by the Shamli police, a viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang, which is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In Shamli The viral post also claims that Baliyan had created a song featuring a similar theme as the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi who was shot dead inside Rohini Court. Speaking to ANI, Shamli SP NP Singh said the police are investigating the post and are working to determine whether there was an old dispute involving the Gogi gang and whether it can be linked to Baliyan's killing.

Ran Mobile Shop Before Becoming Singer Baliyan was a well-known name in the Haryanvi music industry. He was a singer, rapper, and actor who was also associated with Punjabi films and music. He began his singing career with a song titled "G Wagon" and was known for promoting gun culture in his music, which frequently drew criticism. In his early days, Baliyan ran a mobile phone shop in his native village. Driven by a dream to pursue a different path, he moved to Delhi in 2016, where he completed his Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) degree.

ALSO READ: Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In UP's Shamli; Last Instagram Post 'Mar De Goli' Goes Viral However, he subsequently tried his hand at singing in Haryana. Due to a dispute that arose a year earlier, he had not visited Haryana for about six months. A native of Banti Khera village in the Babri region of Shamli, Baliyan had moved to Sonipat in 2018 after completing his education and began his singing career there. Before he emerged as a popular figure in the Haryanvi music industry, his songs became massive hits on social media and were highly popular among the youth.

Dispute With Fellow Singers Following the success of his songs, he remained in Haryana for an extended period until 2025. About a year ago, he returned from Haryana to his native village and began living there with his family. However, Baliyan continued to travel to Haryana occasionally for work related to his music. Speaking about the incident, his father and other relatives stated that approximately six months ago, extortion demands were made to Baliyan following a dispute with fellow singers in Haryana.

However, the singer did not lodge a police complaint regarding the matter at the time. According to local villagers, about a month and a half ago, Baliyan went live late at night on his official Instagram handle to tell his fans that he was receiving threats and extortion demands. Back then, he had firmly declared that he would not pay any extortion money.

State-Level Kabaddi Player He was also a state-level kabaddi player from Uttar Pradesh. However, he gave up the sport after suffering a leg fracture. According to reports, twenty of his songs were slated for release in the near future. Following his tragic demise, his family filed a police complaint against unidentified individuals on Wednesday.

Baliyan was the third of four siblings. His two elder sisters are married, and he was also married to a teacher. He has a younger brother. His father, Satyavir Singh, is a retired Army veteran who currently practices farming in the village. Following the murder, an atmosphere of grief has gripped his native village.