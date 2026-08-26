Jagran Correspondent, Shamli: In a shocking incident, Haryanvi Singer and lyricist Ankit Baliyan was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Wednesday evening. The assailants fired approximately 20 rounds before fleeing.

The incident took place at around 6:45 PM. The police team rushed to the spot after getting the information and rushed Baliyan to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the information, Baliyan was shot after he came out of a gym. Bullets hit his head, after which he collapsed at the scene.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. The incident occurred in the Shamli police station area.

Ankit Baliyan was originally from Bantikheda village in Shamli district. He had worked on several major projects with Masoom Sharma, Ranu Punjabi, and others. The news of his murder has caused a stir in the district.

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Baliyan gained popularity with his song "Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan." A roadshow in Shamli in 2023 also got him widespread attention.

News reports suggest that Ankit was preparing to contest the district panchayat elections. The motive behind his murder is yet to be confirmed and the police have said that only after the final investigation would it be ascertained.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers were already lying in wait for Ankit. As soon as he left the gym and was about to get into his car, the assailants opened fire. Ankit was entering the car from the other side as the car was parked with a wall along the driver’s seat. There were at least four attackers who fled brandishing the weapons.