Kuku Kohli Funeral: Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli was given a final farewell in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 26. The director, best known for films such as Phool Aur Kaante and Suhaag, died on August 25 at the age of 77 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His last rites were performed at Oshiwara Crematorium, where several Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their respects.

Aruna Irani Bids Emotional Farewell

Kuku Kohli’s wife, veteran actor Aruna Irani, was seen looking devastated as she arrived for the final rites. Family members and friends supported her as she bid farewell to her husband.

Emotional visuals from the funeral showed Aruna struggling with grief. Her family members were seen accompanying and consoling her during the ceremony. The filmmaker’s daughter Karishma Kohli also took part in the final rites.

Katrina and vicky pays their last respects to Kuku Kohli Karishma's Father 🙏 #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/J9o5EHP9NN — Miri Miri (@KatrinauniqueD) August 26, 2026

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Pay Last Respects

Several Bollywood stars arrived at Oshiwara Crematorium to pay their last respects to the late filmmaker. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were among the celebrities spotted at the funeral. Their presence reflected the respect Kuku Kohli had earned within the Hindi film industry over the years.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was also present at the funeral. Other names spotted at the ceremony included Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sham Kaushal, Raza Murad, Rajpal Yadav and Deepak Parashar.