Kuku Kohli Funeral: Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli was given a final farewell in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 26. The director, best known for films such as Phool Aur Kaante and Suhaag, died on August 25 at the age of 77 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His last rites were performed at Oshiwara Crematorium, where several Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their respects.
Aruna Irani Bids Emotional Farewell
Kuku Kohli’s wife, veteran actor Aruna Irani, was seen looking devastated as she arrived for the final rites. Family members and friends supported her as she bid farewell to her husband.
Emotional visuals from the funeral showed Aruna struggling with grief. Her family members were seen accompanying and consoling her during the ceremony. The filmmaker’s daughter Karishma Kohli also took part in the final rites.
Katrina and vicky pays their last respects to Kuku Kohli Karishma's Father 🙏 #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/J9o5EHP9NN— Miri Miri (@KatrinauniqueD) August 26, 2026
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Pay Last Respects
Several Bollywood stars arrived at Oshiwara Crematorium to pay their last respects to the late filmmaker. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were among the celebrities spotted at the funeral. Their presence reflected the respect Kuku Kohli had earned within the Hindi film industry over the years.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was also present at the funeral. Other names spotted at the ceremony included Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sham Kaushal, Raza Murad, Rajpal Yadav and Deepak Parashar.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Last rites of filmmaker Kuku Kohli are being performed at the Oshiwara crematorium.— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026
'Phool aur Kaante' director Kuku Kohli passed away at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6tWRkHA5dN
Kuku Kohli’s Contribution To Bollywood
Kuku Kohli began his career as an assistant director and worked with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at RK Studios. He later made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The film introduced Ajay Devgn as a leading actor and became an important milestone in the actor’s career.
Kohli went on to direct films including Kohraam, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His final directorial film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, released in 2004.
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Ajay Devgn Remembers His Mentor
Following Kuku Kohli’s death, Ajay Devgn paid tribute to the filmmaker and remembered the faith he had shown in him at the beginning of his career. The actor described Kohli as someone who changed the course of his life and expressed gratitude for the opportunity he gave him.
Kuku Kohli’s death has left the Hindi film industry mourning the loss of a filmmaker whose work played an important role in shaping 1990s Bollywood.
Watch the video above for visuals from Kuku Kohli’s funeral, as Bollywood celebrities gathered to bid him a final farewell.
FAQS
When and where did director Kuku Kohli pass away?
Kuku Kohli passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest.
What are Kuku Kohli's most famous movies?
He is best remembered for his 1991 blockbuster debut Phool Aur Kaante, as well as popular 1990s films such as Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No. 1, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.
Who attended Kuku Kohli’s funeral in Mumbai?
His funeral at Oshiwara Crematorium was attended by his wife Aruna Irani, daughter Karishma Kohli, and Bollywood figures including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Raza Murad.