Kuku Kohli-Aruna Irani Love Story: The love story of veteran actress Aruna Irani and filmmaker Kuku Kohli was one of Bollywood’s most talked-about relationships. Their journey began on a film set, turned into love and eventually led to marriage. However, their relationship also faced criticism because Kohli was already married when he and Aruna Irani fell in love.

How Did Kuku Kohli And Aruna Irani Meet? Aruna Irani and Kuku Kohli met while working in films. According to Aruna’s own recollections, their first interactions were far from romantic. She revealed that the two often argued because of differences over work and shooting schedules.

Aruna once recalled that she initially disliked Kuku because he would sometimes make her wait on sets for hours. However, their equation gradually changed. Kuku became more understanding about her dates, the two became friends and, eventually, their friendship turned into love.

Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best known for directing Phool Aur Kaante and Yeh Dillagi, has died at the age of 77. The husband of veteran actress Aruna Irani reportedly suffered a heart attack in Mumbai. His demise was confirmed by filmmaker Ashok Pandit, leaving the film… pic.twitter.com/RH2iEWifuK — The Daily Jagran (@TheDailyJagran) August 26, 2026 Kuku Kohli Was Already Married The biggest complication in their relationship was that Kuku Kohli was already married to Rita Kohli and had two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage. Aruna has said that she was aware of his marriage and children, contrary to claims that she did not know about his family. The relationship attracted criticism, and Aruna was labelled a ‘homebreaker’ by some. She later strongly defended her decision and said that she had not entered the relationship with the intention of breaking anyone’s family. She also argued that the responsibility for a marriage lies primarily with the people in it.

Their Marriage And Decision Not To Have Children Aruna and Kuku eventually got married. Reports have placed their marriage in 1990, when Aruna was around 40. The couple chose to keep their marriage private for several years because of the circumstances surrounding their relationship.

They also decided not to have children together. Aruna explained that she did not want a child to face the complicated circumstances of their relationship. She felt that raising a child in such a situation could bring emotional difficulties. ALSO READ: Kuku Kohli Funeral: From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Rohit Shetty, Celebs Bid Farewell | Video Did Kuku Kohli And Aruna Irani Separate? Despite the headline around their ‘separation’, Kuku Kohli and Aruna Irani did not have a reported divorce or permanent separation. They remained married for around 36 years, until Kohli’s death on August 25, 2026, at the age of 77.

Following his death, Aruna was seen mourning at his funeral in Mumbai. FAQS How did Aruna Irani and Kuku Kohli first meet? They met on film sets during production. Their relationship initially started with professional disagreements over shoot schedules before turning into a close friendship and eventual romance. Did Aruna Irani and Kuku Kohli ever separate or divorce? No, despite headlines speculating about separation, the couple remained legally married and together for 36 years until Kuku Kohli passed away on August 25, 2026. Why did Aruna Irani and Kuku Kohli decide not to have children? Aruna Irani shared that they consciously decided against having children to protect a child from the emotional complexities and social scrutiny stemming from Kohli's existing family setup.