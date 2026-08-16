Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his long-time partner, Shubhra Shetty, have opened up about their relationship, addressing their 20-year age difference and future plans together. The couple, who have been together for nearly 11 years, spoke about their early days, facing public scrutiny, and their views on marriage during a recent interview with Janice Sequeira.

Shubhra Shetty, who is currently in her 30s, previously worked as an assistant director at Anurag's production house, Phantom Films. The pair were first spotted together around 2015 before publicly confirming their relationship a few years later.

Reflecting on their journey, the 53-year-old filmmaker admitted that the age gap became a source of self-consciousness for him over time. "We've had our share of troubles. Shaming nahi, but self-conscious," Kashyap said during the conversation.

He further explained, "At one point I had become so conscious that I tried to push her away," noting that while he continued to age, Shubhra's youthful appearance made him even more aware of the difference between them.

Shubhra added that because of their age difference, Kashyap wanted her to discover her own path without feeling rushed. "Because he had seen life and I had not, he was adamant that I go out and if I have to find my way back to him, I would," she recalled.