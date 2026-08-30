Aruna Irani, known for movies like Beta, Caravan, Bombay to Goa and many more, revealed the reason why her relationship with actor-comedian Mehmood became problematic. The veteran actress said she felt indebted to him. Aruna Irani revealed she felt 'crushed under the weight of his favours' in a conversation with Zoom. Mehmood, according to the seasoned actress, both made and ruined her career. Aruna Irani claimed that despite her mother's repeated requests for her to break up with Mehmood, she continued to assure her that she was devoted to him. She clarified that Mehmood had helped her a lot in the beginning of her career and that she eventually started dating him as a result of his favours.

Aruna Irani revealed that she began to believe Mehmood was blatantly taking advantage of both her personal and professional prominence. "After seeing Mehmood’s behaviour, I realised that he is openly exploiting me. It eventually became very complicated for me." (Image: Instagram/arunairanikohli) ALSO READ - 'Wives Shouldn't Blame Other Women, Question Your Husband First': Aruna Irani On Society's Double-Standards The actress stated in another interview with Lehren Retro that while Mehmood helped launch her career, he also ruined it. Aruna Irani disclosed that she went above and beyond to get his approval to get work. Aruna Irani shared an incident. "Vinod Khanna asked Mehmood if I can play his heroine in a film. He asked Mehmood if we both have been married. Mehmood just looked at me and smiled and didn’t say anything. So he made my career also and ruined it also."

ALSO READ - Kuku Kohli-Aruna Irani Love Story: From Marriage To Separation, Everything You Need To Know For those who don't know, Aruna Irani's husband and filmmaker Kuku Kohli died on August 25 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His family organised a prayer gathering at the Celebration Sports Club in Andheri West, Mumbai, on Saturday. Aruna Irani arrived at the gathering in a wheelchair. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, surrounded by paparazzi, arrived at the prayer meet together. Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Asha Parekh, Madhoo, and Poonam Dhillon were also seen paying their last respects. FAQ 1. What is the age gap between Aruna Irani and Mehmood? Aruna Irani and Mehmood had a 14-year age gap. The latter was 71 when he passed away. 2. Who was Kuku Kohli Filmmaker Kuku Kohli made his directorial debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Phool Aur Kante. He was Aruna Irani's husband.