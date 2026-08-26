Sugar prices rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday by over Re 1 per kg in the retail market due to an uptick in festive demand, according to government data, as the retail prices of the sweetener continue to be high despite a nearly 20 per cent decline in ex-mill rates.

According to data compiled by the Consumer Affairs Department (Price Monitoring Department), the average price of sugar across India on August 26 was Rs 65.05 per kg, while on Tuesday it was Rs 63.97 per kg.

The ex-mill rates came down after the government decided to allow imports of 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar; however, the decline in ex-mill prices did not reflect in retail prices yet.

Currently, the average price of sugar is 34 per cent higher at Rs 48.68 per kg, while it is 41 per cent higher than the level a year ago, when sugar was available at Rs 46.27 per kg.

The maximum selling price was Rs 76 per kg, while the model rate was Rs 65 per kg, as per the data.

Wholesale Rates Fall Marginally

The government and the Sugar Industry Association have reported a decline in ex-mill rates in recent days. However, the impact at the retail level is yet to be seen.

On Wednesday, the wholesale price of sugar rose slightly to Rs 60.36 per kg. The average wholesale price a month ago was Rs 45.34 per kg and a year ago was Rs 43.02.

Also Read: Not Just Sugar: List Of 4 Daily Essentials Making Your Kitchen Budget Tighter

Sugar Prices Today In Major Indian Cities

Wholesale vs Retail Sugar Prices

Wholesale Prices: The wholesale prices for August 26 are updated. According to chinimandi.com, the wholesale sugar prices in different cities for August 26, 2026 are as follows: