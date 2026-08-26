The sharp rise in sugar prices is not the only factor affecting the budget for essential daily-use household products; the increase in prices of other essential kitchen items, including jaggery and onions, also makes a significant contribution to it. On top of all, an uptick in prices of vegetables and other food essentials is contributing much to higher retail inflation data in recent months. Meanwhile, Onion, Edible Oil, Jaggery And Eggs are the key essentials that have become costly in the recent few days, other than Sugar.

Kitchen Budgets Under Pressure: The Surge in Essential Food Costs Onion Prices Rise Along with Sugar, the rise in onion prices is weighing on household monthly budgets. On August 24, the average retail price of onions across the country increased by 59 per cent to Rs 43.53 per kilogram, compared to Rs 27.37 per kilogram a year ago. Meanwhile, the retail price in Chennai reached Rs 60 per kilogram, Rs 55 per kilogram in Delhi, and Rs 53 per kilogram in Kolkata.

However, the government swiftly went into damage control by operationalising "Kanda Express" to meet the gap between demand and supply. Eggs: Protein Becomes Costly According to reports from the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), egg prices rose between 35 per cent and 40 per cent over the past year. Wholesale ex-farm prices have now reached approximately Rs 7 per egg, while retail prices range from Rs 8.50 to Rs 9. Eggs are considered the best and cheapest source of protein, and it is among the top consumable products in India.

Also Read: Government To Sell Onions In Delhi At 36% Discount; 'Kanda Express' Arrives Wednesday. Jaggery Prices See Price Uptick According to several media reports, Jaggery prices have also seen a sharp increase, affecting the monthly household budget. Over the past 15 days, prices saw an increase of approximately 25 per cent in major producing states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The average retail price is reported to be Rs 65 per kilogram.

Edible Oil With the uptick in edible oil demand ahead of the festive season, its prices have risen by approximately 15 per cent in the past month, pushing the retail price of edible oil above Rs 200 per litre. Industry experts have told the media that prices may rise further during the festive season.

Also Read: Gold Rate Flat At 1.62 lakh/10 Grams: Check 24k, 22k Rates In Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Key Cities Conclusion Elevated prices in these four products along with higher vegetable prices could be worry for common households in India–especially in the upcoming festive season that starts from Rakshabandhan. However, the government and many industry bodies, including ISMA_-the top body of SUgar producers–assured that the prices would come down soon. The government has also announced to sell onions at subsidised rates in Delhi.

If these measures yield results, it would definitely bring relief for consumers. (With input from jagran.com)