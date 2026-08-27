The sudden uptick in demand for sugar, coupled with a sharp rise in sweetener prices, prompted quick commerce giants--Blinkit, Zepto and others-- to put a quantity cap on orders of sugar and related products. Ahead of the festive season, families might be stocking up on sugar to prepare sweets and other traditional desserts, fearing the prices would rise further.

This comes as a double squeeze for consumers who are paying higher for sugar, and now they find limits on the quantity they can buy from quick-commerce platforms.

According to reports in India Today and other media outlets, quick-commerce platforms, including Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, have placed quantity limits on some sugar products.

Quick Commerce Capping On Sugar Products

Zepto has limits on the purchase of some sugar products, flagging limited availability for certain products.

Blinkit has also put purchase limits on some sugar packs.

Swiggy Instamart are selling Supreme Harvest Crystal Sugar with a cap of two 1-kg packs per order.

The limits on these products were enabled amid a sharp rise in sugar prices and demand, putting pressure on both consumers and retailers.

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Wholesale vs Retail Sugar Prices In India

Wholesale Prices: The wholesale prices for August 26 remained over Rs 6,000 per 100 kilograms. The prices for August 27 are yet to be updated. According to chinimandi.com, the wholesale sugar prices in different cities for August 26, 2026 are as follows: